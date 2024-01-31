 Dr. Bina Modi Honoured with the 'Outstanding Business Woman of the Year - 2023' Award - Hindustan Times
Dr. Bina Modi Honoured with the 'Outstanding Business Woman of the Year - 2023' Award

Dr. Bina Modi Honoured with the 'Outstanding Business Woman of the Year - 2023' Award

Updated on Jan 31, 2024 07:12 PM IST

The award recognizes her contributions to the industry that place her among the distinguished few women chairpersons of Fortune500 and ET500 India companies

New Delhi, Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises, was honoured with the 'Outstanding Business Woman of the Year - 2023' Award. The award, presented to her at a prestigious conference by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on 'Strengthening Indo-US Relationship in Amritkal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat', recognizes her remarkable contributions to the industry that place her among the distinguished few women chairpersons of Fortune500 and ET500 India companies.

Speaking about the recognition, Dr. Bina Modi expressed her gratitude, stating, “These recognitions always help me realize the responsibility I have, not just towards Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group, but towards the whole Indian industry. We have immense potential for growth, but the focus should be on sustainable business practices - good for people, good for the planet, along with being good for profit. That has been and continues to be my focus for the Group. The incredible individuals associated with our Group are the true architects of our success. It fuels my belief in empowering people, fostering the enduring philosophy of People-First within our organization. I firmly believe that when our people thrive, so does our business.”

Dr. Bina Modi, the Chairperson of Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group, also heads the Group’s FMCG giant Godfrey Phillips India and one of India’s agro-chemical leaders, Indofil, as the Chairperson and Managing Director. All businesses of the Group are witnessing steady growth. But more than profit, Dr. Modi’s focus continues to be on the people and the planet.

Commending Dr. Bina Modi, Conference Chair Dr. Lalit Bhasin stated, “She is an amazing businesswoman who inspires generations of women. Her trailblazing ideas have broken the glass ceiling, paving the way for many others.”

Under Dr. Bina Modi's leadership, Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group has grown steadily, with flagship companies - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. and Indofil consistently breaking records year on year. Honoured with two honorary doctorates, most recently, Dr. Bina Modi was recognised with 'The Women Empowerment Leadership Principles Award, Asia, 2023,' and the ‘Most Inspiring Woman In Business’ award in 2023. But with her People-First philosophy, among all her achievements, she takes most pride in the recurring Great Place To Work certifications for many of the Group’s Companies.

