Dr. Girish Tathed awarded as the Best Homeopathy Doctor in Pune by Asian News

Dr. Girish Tathed, the best homeopathy doctor in Pune and the founder of Dr. Tathed’s Homeopathy, was recently awarded as “The Best Homeopathy Doctor In Pune” by Asian News. He was bestowed with the award for his consistent and top-notch contribution to the field of homeopathy in the city.

Dr. Tathed has been practicing homeopathy for the last 25 years and has treated a myriad of different patients suffering from a range of different physical and mental illnesses. The doctor has made a name in the city of Pune by treating bones and joints issues, diabetes, kidney disorders, leukoderma, respiratory disorders, skin diseases, PCOS, thyroid gland disorder, and more using homeopathy.

Dr. Tathed also uses the alternative medicine of homeopathy for treating brain disorders and mental health issues like autism, ADHD, anxiety, depression, migraine, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and more through homeopathy. When it comes to dealing with mental health issues, he believes that patients need a touch of kindness and someone who would listen to than anything else.

Meet the best homeopathy doctor in Pune:

With an interest in homeopathy since his school days, Dr. Tathed strives to make more people aware of the benefits of alternative medicine. He believes that it is important for the youth of the country to understand how beneficial homeopathy is and how it can ensure the complete well-being of individuals. He says, “Homeopathy targets the root cause of an ailment and eliminates the same to treat the patients. There has been a lot of stigma surrounding the efficacy of homeopathy. Looking back at the 25 years I gave to the field, I can assure you that homeopathy can work wonders for patients and allow them to lead healthy lives.”

Dr. Tathed believes that the recognition provided to him by Asian News will make more people aware of the legitimacy and impact of homeopathy. He says, “I am truly grateful to Asian News for recognizing my efforts and validating the same with the award. I believe this feat would make people realize the benefits of homeopathy and drive them toward practising the same. Instead of facing competition, I hope we see practices like homeopathy, allopathy, and Ayurveda coexist in the years to come.”

