Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla & NIEM Win Accolades in the Event Industry

India, May 3, 2023: Asia’s best and first event institute NIEM the institute of event management has been creating a lot of records by sweeping most of the education awards. NIEM has won twenty top awards up till date and recently won two big awards. Additionally, Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla was awarded the prestigious Event Guru Of The Year award by the World Signature Awards.

All these keep happening at NIEM which is appreciated by students and teachers for delivering what it promises. The first preference of the event industry is always NIEM. The teaching curriculum is industry recognised. NIEM teaches its students in a very simple and practical way by a highly qualified event faculty, workshops by India’s event greats, a detailed in-house plan with National Integration day, theme parties, dance shows, college idol, event manager of the year award and the ever popular National level pageant Mr. & Ms. University, which are star studded and meticulously planned. The students of NIEM get training in events from grass-root levels as all events are planned and executed by the students of NIEM. NIEM students work on 90% of India’s top most live events and the hands on training on live events by NIEM is unmatched. NIEM’s placement record is the best in the industry and many NIEM students have formed famous event companies. NIEM has given a great fillip to the event industry.

With such a great curriculum the National Skill Development Corporation under the skill development Ministry has approved of NIEM diplomas and NIEM is an approved training centre of NSDC. NIEM is also a skill provider for a reputed University.

NIEM is a dream institute for event studies which many NIEM alumni have expressed opinions. NIEM is one of the primary reasons I have been able to achieve what I have today. This has helped me become an efficient Executive Producer says Aashin Shah. Meetali Majethia creative head at cineyug told we are a great team working under the able leadership of the Morani’s at 'Cineyug'. We owe all these success to the great training and teaching received at NIEM. The years at NIEM are unforgettable.

It’s been completely interesting atmosphere at NIEM. The best part of faculties is that they share all their experience with us and this is turn becomes easy for us to understand and handle the situations when we work on live events. AND TO BE HONEST NIEM is a big brand. On the top of everything you get best companies offering Internship and Placements said Parth Salvi

Sandhiya told that before joining NIEM I didn’t know about events and after joining NIEM my experience has been great I’ve Learned a lot about events and would definitely like to make this as my profession. It was an amazing experience. The Faculties guide us for the interview sessions also and the best speakers from the industry guides us. I’m blessed to have a mentor like you.

Contact NIEM: www.niemindia.com

Mumbai: 49714705/40129589/26282928/26716676

Pune: 9175153325

Ahmedabad: 09099819779

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.