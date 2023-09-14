Dr. Joginder Singh Bedi, the Digital Doctor of India, Motivates Indian Youth to Explore Careers in Digital Marketing

Dr. Joginder Singh Bedi, popularly referred to as the Digital Doctor of India is leaving no stone unturned to motivate Indian youth for exploring career opportunities in the field of digital marketing. With an extensive experience of 15 years in the field of digital marketing, Dr. Bedi has mentored many newbies as well as experienced businessmen.

A Cynosure in Digital Marketing

As the owner of Leadmagnet Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing organization Dr. Bedi has been a role model for the hundreds aspiring to create a name for themselves in the field of digital marketing. Ever since its inception in 2018, Bedi has led the way to help individuals and organisations in establishing their online businesses and brands. Undoubtedly, there are hundreds of good companies that have changed the face of businesses digitally but Dr. Bedi is one of the very few who worked wonders in late nineties by creating digital presence of the businesses through Yahoo messenger. Thereafter, he gained the repute of being an influencer who created effective digital marketing strategies for dozens of companies, helping them expand and succeed.

Connecting and Sharing His Expertise

Dr. Joginder Singh Bedi is a firm believer of the fact that there is no better service to the humanity than sharing your talents and expertise with others. Being an explorer himself, he has travelled to various countries learning and adapting the latest in the field of digital technology. And, most importantly, after every tour, he ensures to share his knowledge with the others on various platforms. In a series of recent interactions convened with groups of career- oriented boys and girls in SAS Nagar, Chandigarh and Ludhiana Bedi expressed, “This field is growing manifold and is expected to have an exponential growth in the coming years and it is the time for our Punjabi boys and girls to look for the career opportunities in Digital India instead of dreaming to settle overseas.”

Accomplishments added to Humility

• First person in India to have received a doctorate degree in Digital Marketing.

• First person from Punjab to have bagged best companies award and outstanding leadership awards at Marketing 2.0 awards in Dubai in 2022.

All of the above achievements at the globally recognised and prestigious event have added to Dr. Bedi’s humility as his faith in God and humanity has fortified with every step towards success.

An Ambassador of Digital India

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call this digital expert an “ambassador” of Digital India in foreign countries. His overseas tours to all the conferences, interactions and seminars related to digitalization have been a platform to represent his country as an emerging “digital nation”. He has availed every opportunity to reveal the ongoing efforts in public as well as private sector to make India digitally strong.

Philanthropic at Heart

Like a true Punjabi, philanthropy is in Dr. Bedi’s blood as is evident from the services provided by his team of social media experts at Leadmagnet to the NGO named “Manukhta Di Sewa”. Also, he along with his team offered IT support to the farmers during the agitation at Singhu border. Dr. Bedi accredits his family for indoctrinating the high values of a good Samaritan in him.

Strong Vision for Future

Being a committed, innovative and a gifted professional, Dr. Joginder Bedi is indeed a contributor in terms of expansion of India’s Digital Footprint. Referring to India’s improved ranking in world digital competitiveness Dr. Bedi stated, “India is taking giant leaps in the field of e-commerce, e-governance, cybersecurity and data protection that has created a roadmap for the overall development of the nation.” He called upon the professionals from IT and other related fields to join hands for fortified efforts to take the country on the road to progress.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.