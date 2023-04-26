Dr. Lisha Jindal bestowed with Honorary Doctorate in Clinical Psychology  by California Public University

In a moment of pride for the Indian mental healthcare fraternity, Dr. Lisha Jindal has been bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate by one of the leading educational institutions in the U.S., the California Public University (CPU). Dr. Lisha Jindal received the honor for the remarkable services she has rendered in the field of Clinical Psychology. She has been working against the poor awareness and stigma related to mental health issues in India, and providing people with quality care and treatment that they often don't receive in the country.

Clinical psychology is the psychological specialty that offers ongoing, all-encompassing mental and behavioral health treatment to individuals, couples, families, and groups, as well as consultation to organizations and communities, training, education, and supervision, as well as practice based on research. It is the synthesis of human science, behavioral science, theory, and clinical expertise with the goal of comprehending, avoiding, and treating discomfort or dysfunction that has a psychological basis as well as fostering subjective well-being and individual growth. Mental stress is at the root of almost all diseases. Through their significant services clinical psychologists bring tremendous relief from stress to people suffering from mental health issues, helping them to live better, and healthier lives.

But, a lot of stigma is attached to mental health issues even today in India, and a lot of people who suffer from such problems are unwilling to get help because they fear being discriminated against or judged. There is tremendous scope for clinical psychology in the country for experts in the field who can provide quality care and treatment that the local people are yet to receive. However, the stigma attached to mental health issues makes it challenging to promote mental health awareness and to motivate people to seek treatment.

In such circumstances, the country needs someone like Dr. Lisha Jindal, who strives to transform the way mental healthcare is approached in clinical practice in India. She currently owns and operates a mental health clinic in Gurugram, called Reach For Peace, which offers mental healthcare solutions and support for all kinds of mental health concerns. Owing to the mental pressure on the students in the current generation, she has made it a point to provide sessions to students at a very affordable price. She also provides first sessions free of cost for individuals and families struggling with mental health issues

Apart from being a Psychologist, Dr. Lisha Jindal works as a Relationship & Family Therapist, Face Reader, and Life Coach. During her educational journey, she earned a B. A. in Applied Psychology, an M. A. in Clinical Psychology, as well as a PsyD. (HC) also in Clinical Psychology.

It is indeed a proud moment for Dr. Lisha Jindal to receive the Honorary Doctorate from California Public University, as it is a mark of recognition for the people in India who are working in the field of Clinical Psychology. The California Public University awards honorary doctorates to eminent personalities from various walks of life. Other fields of recognition also include science & technology, literature, poetry, and social services. The University bestowed Dr. Lisha Jindal with the Honorary Doctorate in the field of Clinical Psychology at a special ceremony held on 15th April 2023, at Hotel Taj Palace, Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Lisha Jindal emphasized the need to raise awareness about the need for better mental health treatment.

She addressed the gathering of eminent personalities, saying: "Nowadays society should be made aware about mental health so that the human being can have a better healthy life. The Honorary Doctorate is California Public Universit's contribution to the society in this field."

The dignitaries present at the occasion include Guest of Honor MR. RANDRIANARIVONY (COUNCILLOR-Embassy Of the Republic Of Madagascar), Mr. Kawazu Kunihiko Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission (Embassy of Japan). Other VIPs who attended the event included HE Mr K L Ganju (Hony Consul General of Union of Comoros); Mr. Patrick Odhiambo(Diplomat-Kenya High Commission); MR. Gaurav Gupta, Charter President-LIONS Club Delhi Veg., Founder & President Of GTTCI; BASEM F. HELLIS, Councillor Embassy Of The State Of Palestine, India; Prof. Dr. Anjay, Dean - Research, California Public University, Delaware, USA; Prof. Dr. K. S. Rana, Vice-chancellor Of Mewar University& Adviser- Ministry of Environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.