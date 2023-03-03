Dr. Madhusudan – The Founder of Arogya Clinic Awarded as the Most Trusted Ayurvedic Sexologist of the Year 2023

Arogya Clinic, founded by Dr. Madhusudan is one of India’s leading Ayurvedic Sexual healthcare clinics located in the heart of Gurgaon. The clinic includes all the necessary resources and highly experienced doctors, operated under the supervision of Dr. Madhusudan. Recently he is felicitated with the most prestigious award as the most trusted Ayurvedic Sexologist 2023 in India. The Award was presented by the famous Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan.

Over a decade, Dr. Madhusudan has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted Ayurvedic sexologists in Gurgaon, providing tried and true treatments to individuals in need who are struggling with sex-related ailments. Since the establishment of the clinic, the entire team of rich experienced doctors under the supervision of Dr. Madhusudan has aimed at helping couples improve their sexual relationships and married life.

Established in 2014 Arogya clinic leaves no stone unturned in providing the best solutions offering efficacious Ayurvedic treatment to cure all kinds of sex-related issues in males and females for sound sexual health. Dr. Madhusudan provides assist people in preserving their marriages by providing them with low-cost treatment based on extensive scientific research. Dr. Madhusudan is a very committed sexologist who adheres to the ethical principles of providing the best services and stay updated with all relevant medical developments. He has a reputation for being a compassionate professional who treats his patients with dedication and care.

Sexology specialist Dr. Madhu Sudan, based in New Delhi, is a well-known and highly regarded medical professional and the best Ayurvedic Sexologist in Gurgaon. He has been able to gain a significant amount of popularity with a high number of about 3307 exceptional ratings from pleased and satisfied patients. In 2010, Dr. Madhu Sudan graduated from SVM Ayurvedic College with a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS). Currently, he holds a professional membership with the prestigious medical organization known as the Indian Association for Sexology.

Arogya Clinic, with its skilled, experienced, and accredited medical staff, offers therapy sessions to help patients improve their intimate relationships while also treating sexual health issues with the most modern innovation at a reasonable cost. The best Ayurvedic care is always given by the award-winning best sexologist in Gurgaon Dr. Madhusudan, who always goes above and beyond to comprehend how serious a patient's condition is.

“I dedicate my awards and honors to my excellent team of doctors, who has been assisting my clients in improving their sexual well-being. My team is the strength that I am blessed with to treat people’s sexual problems naturally. The trust of my patients in me and my team of doctors has been the biggest milestone for each of us, and these Awards are the biggest source of motivation for us to work even harder.” – Dr. Madhusudan.

Dr. Madhusudan spends hours counseling each of his clients, actively encouraging them to find answers to their problems. His recommendations as a Sexologist Consultant unquestionably ensure a successful outcome. This exceptional treatment sets Dr. Madhusudan apart from the noise that helped him earn highly prestigious Awards presented by various Bollywood Actors like Govinda, Karishma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Soha Ali Khan as the best sexologist in Delhi NCR in 2017, Best sexologist in north India 2018, Best sexologist in India 2019, Best sexologist in India 2020, Best sexologist in India 2021, Most trusted sexologist of the year 2022, Most trusted sexologist of the year 2023.

Learn more - http://www.drmadhusudan.com/

Arogya Clinic – www.arogyaclinic.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.