Dr Manan Mehta suggests Q-Switched Laser for pigmentation treatment

Everybody wishes to have spotless skin but it isn’t easy to escape the pollution-driven lifestyle that we own. The skin mirrors the lifestyle of a person and also depicts their attitude towards taking care of their bodies. A dull skin tells a different tale than a skin that is healthier looking. Some people thrift their money on endless lines of cosmetics and others seek treatments and therapies to cope with their skin disorders. While there’s nothing wrong with exploring the possibilities of facing a health-related problem, Dr. Manan Mehta, an acclaimed Dermatologist and skin specialist at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and Medanta Clinic in South Delhi, believes that such skin issues can be resolved easily by opting for Q-Switched Lasers.

Pigmentation refers to a certain skin condition when the balance of melanin in your skin changes abruptly. The common types of pigmentation are freckles, which are ephelides and occur due to constant exposure to sunlight is also hereditary, Solar lentigines, are common sunspots that are clearly visible on the face and can indicate skin cancer and melanoma, then comes melasma, which is a darker looking dermis that is superficial and looks like large brown patches when appearing on the face, and the last is post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that is a result of skin injury and can result in acne, this condition is often easily treatable.

Q-Switched Lasers are a microdialysis technology that creates a high-intensity pulsed beam of light. The energy that it generates although is powerless but is very effective in removing dark or pigmented spots. The elimination of spots takes place when the laser shatters tiny fragments of pigmentation stimulating a collagen component and later repairs the voids left in the skin. There is no damage reported while attempting this process along with zero side effects. The beam is so fragile that it doesn’t hit the affected area for too long, hence completing the job swiftly and harmlessly. Several types of Q-Switched Lasers can be differed by the crystal rods used in them producing different wavelengths. Hence, determining the use of different laser rods.

Some of the Q-Switched Lasers include:

Q-Switched Nd

YAG Laser is mostly used for non-ablative skin rejuvenation, birthmarks, and darkened spots. It can even be used to remove permanent tattoo ink from the patient’s skin.

Ruby Laser

Ruby Laser is also used to remove unwanted tattoo colors from a patient’s skin like lime green and blue. Formed in a cylinder, made with a fully reflecting mirror which stimulates the electrons to fall into the ground state and release energy. It is used as a high power source of pulse coherent radiation in interferometry.

Alexandrite Laser

This type of laser is usually used to cure brown spots, birthmarks, dark sunspots, melasma, and its ability to vanish tattoo spots as well. It emits focused light energy via an alexandrite crystal. Then it selectively targets the pigmented area with light, causing them to fade away. Many reports indicate that alexandrite is equally effective as a diode laser for hair removal.

The need to search for an ideal laser has come to an end, with such advanced technology in the medical world, we stand tall with the Q-Switched Laser technology which delivers a perfect solution to many troubles that our skin goes through at the same time it preserves us time to waste on contemporary methods. All the patients are advised to use sunscreen after the laser process is complete. To overcome these skin problems whilst minimizing the damage to the surrounding tissue, consult a dermatologist and use just the right type of laser.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.