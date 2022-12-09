Dr. Manju Sheth honors India’s finest at New England Choice Awards 2022

December 09: An evening of achievement, communities coming together, delicious Indian cuisine and captivating conversations, INE Multimedia, in collaboration with India New England News, organized the prestigious New England Choice Awards 2022, and the night was nothing short of pure inspiration. Hundreds of educators, community leaders, philanthropists and business executives joined the award shows in honour of Indian Americans and their contributions to the community.

One of the Awards Show's main highlights was honouring the newly elected Democratic whip for US House Democrats, Katherine Clark. She is the second highest-ranking woman in the US and was honoured for her impeccable leadership and consistent commitment to public service. The event hosted 7 categories, including healthcare, entrepreneurship, academia, and youth rising star award.

How did the New England Choice Awards start? Dr. Manju Sheth is the proud creator of this event series. A renowned physician, an esteemed leader, and a popular talk-show host with a robust suite of accomplishments, she has been a trailblazer for the Indian-American community, juggling doctor duties, CEO and Chair responsibilities, and even philanthropic interests with flair and passion.

This Boston-based physician currently works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates as an Internist. Owing to her intense passion for media, producers approached her to lead the popular talkshow "Chai with Manju." The celebrated show has garnered millions of views worldwide and interviewed successful global personas such as Sadhguru, Indra Nooyi, Masaba, Joe Kennedy, Senator Warren, and countless other celebrities and business tycoons.

Chai with Manju is unique in its approach that "every life has a story". When Dr. Sheth interviews a guest, she brings their story to life in a relatable and inspiring way. Her show is known to hold daring conversations regarding the struggles and challenges that have led them to their success today. Most recently, the series celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

A doctor, a talk show host - her journey doesn't end there. Dr. Sheth is also a strong activist and philanthropist.She advocates strongly for women's interests. She is the founder of the new media collective Women Who Win, a leading women's media nonprofit platform highlighting stories of diversity and inclusion from all walks of life. Through the Women Who Win platform, they have spotlighted over 350 women from around the world to date and have supported underprivileged communities through donations and volunteering activities. Headquartered in Boston, the platform was founded by three South Asian women, including Dr. Manju Sheth, Shaleen Sheth, and Dr. Deepa Jhaveri.

Her dedication to women's causes is also encapsulated in her work with Saheli, where she serves as the Chair of the Advisory Board. This renowned NGO aims to support South Asian women facing domestic violence victims of residents in Boston with mental health resources, legal resources, and financial/job hunting services. She has also taken on various leadership roles in highly respected organizations, such as being a Board Member of the Asian Task Force, the Community Ambassador for Akshaya Patra USA, and President of the Indian Medical Association of New England 2013. She was featured in 150 Women of Influence in Boston from YWCA and also won the Woman of the Year Award.

Congratulations to Dr. Manju Sheth and the team behind the New England Choice Awards for an impactful and successful evening! The rest of the NECA core team includes Upendra Mishra (Publisher of INE news), Anu Chitrapu, Anupendra Sharma, Aditi Taylor and Mandy Pant. This star-studded event is a New England community favourite and continues to inspire and exceed expectations. Dr. Sheth is a true leader in the Indian diaspora, and we are excited to continue seeing Dr. Sheth's continued journey as a pillar of the South Asian American community.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.