Dr. Mukesh Batra holds singing concert in support of home for underprivileged widows

Dr Batra’s Foundation recently organized the 9th edition of ‘Yaadon Ki Bahaar’—a concert featuring yesteryear songs rendered by none other than veteran homeopath Dr. Mukesh Batra.

The event was held at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium at Cumballa Hill in Mumbai.

The chief guest was veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Other celebrated guests included Juhi Chawla, Simi Garewal, Varsha Usgaonkar, Tara Deshpande, and Sabira Merchant.

On the occasion, an eclectic selection of songs from Bollywood maestros such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Jagjit Singh was presented.

‘Yaadon Ki Bahaar’ featured yesteryear songs rendered by renowned homeopath Dr. Mukesh Batra. (Dr Batra’s Foundation)

While numbers like Chaudavin Ka Chand Ho and Koi Humdum Na Raha had the audience singing in their seats, the Zeenat Aman Medley, which included songs like Laila Oh Laila, Aap Jaisa Koi Mere Zindagi Mein Aye and Dum Maro Dum, had the audience dancing in the aisles.

The curtains closed with a tribute to Uma Pocha, who lost her battle with throat cancer last year. Her song, Bombay Meri Hai, captures the true spirit of the ‘city that never sleeps’.

Yaadon Ki Bahaar is held every year in support of the residents of Shepherd Widows Home, who have been receiving free healthcare facilities from Dr Batra’s Foundation for the last three decades.

Speaking about the concert, Dr. Batra said: “Over the years, we have always been committed to providing holistic healthcare treatments to all our patients. Through Dr Batra’s Foundation, it has been our constant endeavor to extend this vision to the underprivileged and ensure that no one who is in need of medical intervention is left unattended. Yaadon Ki Bahaar is one such initiative to involve the community to support a worthy cause. We believe it is our duty to see that they do not spend their twilight years in isolation, pain and misery. They do not need our pity; they need our love, care, and support.”

Actor Juhi Chawla was also present on the occasion. (Dr Batra’s Foundation)

“It fills our hearts with pride and a sense of fulfillment to see the lovely ladies at Shepherd Widows Home participating whole-heartedly in Yaadon Ki Bahaar. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the residents of Shepherd Widows Home not only receive meaningful donations, but also appropriate healthcare, and most importantly, have the time of their lives at this concert,” the renowned homeopath and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award added.

Dr Batra’s Foundation, the CSR arm of Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, has been making a profound difference to the lives of orphans, differently-abled children, and the elderly.

The foundation currently runs over 175 free clinics across the country and provides free treatment to partner NGOs. It also conducts CSR activities at a number of institutions, such as the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Mercy Old Age Home, Anurag Services (Old Age Home), Action India, and People for Animals. Further, it grants scholarships to underprivileged students who wish to pursue homeopathy.

