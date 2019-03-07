Dr. Mukesh Batra to raise awareness about lifestyle ailments through web series

Renowned homeopath Dr. Mukesh Batra will today launch a web series about the most common lifestyle diseases in India.

Titled ‘Good Health and Homeopathy’, the show will air every Thursday at 9 p.m. across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect.

With over 45 years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Batra believes that good health is the key to happiness.

Speaking about the same, he said, “I feel that providing people with the right information about preventive care is much more effective than tackling ailments later. Having treated over 1 million patients, we have always been committed to providing holistic healthcare treatments. The web series is an extension of that commitment. We aim to reach over 25 million people in the next one year and enable them to lead a happy and healthy life.”

In the first episode, Dr. Batra will share easy steps to deal with depression. Given that nearly 5 crore people in India suffer from this ailment, tackling it is the need of the hour.

On March 14, the Padma Shri recipient will highlight the facts and myths about hairfall. He will also shine a light on how hair loss can be indicative of health issues and that the same can be treated through homeopathy.

Did you know that migraine is the third most common disease in the world? On March 21, Dr. Batra will take you through the different triggers of migraine as well as tell you how to tackle them.

On March 28, he will speak about the most common ailment among women – PCOS. This silent disorder affects over 10 million women globally and can be the reason behind issues such as acne, weight gain, irregular periods, and unwanted hair growth on the face.

The 12-part web series will also highlight the causes, symptoms, and remedies for skin disorders such as eczema, acne, fungal infections, psoriasis, and vitiligo.

The Dr. Batra’s social media handles will also carry innovative tips on tackling various diseases. People can also put forward their queries on www.drbatras.com/AskDrBatras by using the hashtag #AskDrBatras.

Following are the social media handles where you can tune in to the show:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBatrasHealthcare

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrBatrasHealth

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbatras_healthcare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/drbatrasgroup/

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 16:51 IST