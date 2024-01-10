Dr. Nishant Gupta Launches WeShuddh’s - A Gateway to Ayurvedic Wellbeing

New Delhi (India), January 8: Dr Nishant Gupta, a leading entrepreneur in the world of Ayurveda with over 1.2 million Facebook followers, has embarked on a new mission to promote holistic wellness through his venture, WeShuddh’s.

Bringing his 15 years of experience in herbal medicine, naturopathy, and ancient practices like Panchkarma and Agnikarma, Dr Gupta has built a reputation for demystifying Ayurveda and empowering individuals to take charge of their health. He was also honoured for his prominent activeness in the field of Ayush.



WeShudd’s embodies his philosophy, offering high-quality Ayurvedic products tailored to modern lifestyles.



Elevating Health for All

Catering to the Middle and Upper Middle Class

"We aim to make ancient wisdom accessible and convenient for busy people, especially middle-class and upper-middle-class families," explains Dr. Gupta. "Our products blend the goodness of Ayurveda with contemporary flavours and minimal effort, allowing people to prioritise their well-being without compromising on taste or time."



Specialisation in Amla Products

Amla, the Cornerstone of WeShuddh’s Wellness Philosophy

Specialising in Amla-based products, WeShuddh’s reflects Dr. Gupta's deep expertise in this revered Indian fruit. Known as "Amrit Fal" for its exceptional health benefits, Amla forms the cornerstone of the brand's offerings. Dr Gupta's passion for Amla stems from his holistic approach to healing, integrating tradition with modern needs.



The Man Behind Suavasit Amla (Suamla)

Innovative Solutions for Kidney, Liver, Urinary, and Abdominal Diseases



Dr. Nishant, recognised for his expertise in Kidney, Liver, Urinary, and Abdominal diseases, is passionate about demystifying ancient medical practices. His commitment to holistic wellness is exemplified through his renowned creation, Suavasit Amla (Suamla). This Ayush healer's teachings resonate globally, inspiring individuals to embrace Ayurveda and Naturopathy.

"I believe Ayurveda and Naturopathy hold the key to a balanced and healthy life," says Dr. Gupta. "Through WeShuddh’s, I want to share this wisdom and empower people to embrace natural solutions for everyday well-being.



Commitment to Holistic Wellness

Dr. Nishant Gupta's Impact on Healthcare

Dr. Gupta's dedication to holistic wellness extends beyond his products. He has a heart for the underprivileged, providing free healthcare services to those in need, and actively engages in philanthropic activities. This sense of social responsibility shines through in everything WeShuddh’s represents.

With its commitment to quality, accessibility, and holistic approach to health, WeShuddh’s promises to be a beacon of well-being in the Indian healthcare landscape.

Testimonials Speak

Client Testimonials from Uttar Pradesh

“I appreciate the good work you are doing by providing pure and genuine products to the masses. Suavasit Amla (Suamla) is really very nice, full of good taste and medicinal values.”

Manoj Arora, Lucknow



“Very delighted to use WeShuddh's Suwasit Amla & Vakai Chyawanprash. I found these products filled with the aroma of Nature & traditional processes. Keep it up & I wish you a bright Future.”



Hemant Kumar Gupta, President of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Shamli



Promoting Amla Products

Amla: The Amrit Fal

Dr. Nishant Gupta's advocacy for Amla products stems from its unique properties. He emphasises the significance of Amla in Indian culture and is dedicated to promoting products prepared from Amla due to their absolute health benefits.

WeShuddh’s, under the guidance of Dr Nishant Gupta, is set to transform the wellness industry, providing accessible and effective solutions for a healthier life.

