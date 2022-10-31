Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj Sets World record for Fastest Weight Loss

A proud moment for India as Haryana- based Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj was declared the world’s fastest weight-loss expert by the World Book of Records, London, in its Indian Edition. The award was presented to him for achieving the milestone of reducing One Kilo Eight Hundred Grams (1.8kg) of cosmetic reduction/ weight loss in just 180 mins (three hours) period through his endorsed Herbal Tea Extracts on 20 December last year. The reduction became possible with his Homeopathic natural ingredient medications (that included elements from Tea and coffee- Phytolacca- Berry Theobromine, Fuces- Vess, and Theophylline)

The Indian edition of World Book of Records’ Award was felicitated to him in the presence of many eminent personalities, including the World Of Records-Head of Europe- Mr Wilhelm Jezler, Former Chief Justice of The Guwahati High Court (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram)- Justice Ramesh Garg-, Shri Shyam Jaju (Ex-National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party), Shri Rakesh K. Shukla (Diplomat, Political Thinker and Author), Pandit Pradeep Mishra (Preacher), Shri Prabal Sepaha, IAS (Secretary, MPPSC), Smt. Poonam Jezler (President, WBR – Switzerland), Shri Dinesh Jain, IAS (District Magistrate & Collector, Shajapur), IPS Shri Varun Kapoor, (Additional Director General of Police), Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey (V.C, Vikram University, Ujjain, MP), Prof. Dr Rajeev Sharma (Prominent Educationist) and others.

The renowned healthcare expert with vast experience and passion for Weight Management is the founder of emerging health care & slimming centre in India-Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre.

Shree slimming currently has over 15+ centres and has served more than 8000 clients from all around the country. With already 22+ medical accreditations under its belt, this feat by its founder has added another feather to its cap in the weight loss and laser field.

Speaking on the felicitation received by the highly acclaimed international forum, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj said, “It is clearly a great honour for me to attain this special award. Moreover, this recognition will help us further to make people aware of the disease called Obesity which is so common but often underestimated by the public. I have a moral obligation to the patients and society to combat its rise to epidemic proportions.” To combat weight-related issues, Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre aims to help and introduce strategies for the prevention and management of Obesity that have the greatest chance of success.

The two-time Gold Medalist health entrepreneur, Dr Pratayaksha, started his professional journey with a one-room beauty clinic of his mother, Dr S. Bhardwaj, in Jagadhari, a small town in Haryana. With the help of his family, including his sister Dr P. Sharma, father, Sh. Narinder Kumar Bhardwaj and wife, Sakshi, Dr Bhardwaj instituted Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre. The former general practitioner has always been fond of beauty and wellness, which led to him indulging in the world of Obesity Medicine & Weight Management. He is widely regarded as an expert in his field because of his research and published a scientific book on obesity treatment and the use of anti-obesity products.

The 9001:2015 & HACCP Certified; Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre has been in the headlines for the past few years for its dedicated services to their patient to reach their weight loss goals. With cutting-edge techniques, medical knowledge and tailor-made packages, the team provides an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment. Their herbal extracts are meticulously formulated, keeping every aspect of the patient’s health, be it their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, and choices regarding flavours.

Under the supervision of Dr Pratyaksha, the centre has introduced advanced skills with techniques such as Non – Surgical Bariatric and even working on Body Toning, Figure Correction, Body Therapy, Inch loss, Lipo Gel Treatment and so on. The centre excels in Skin Laser Treatments under one of India’s foremost Laser Dermatologists, Dr P. Sharma. All kinds of skin treatments, include Laser Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Deep Scar Removal, Skin Polishing, Under Eye Dark Circles, Wrinkle Treatments, Acne Treatments, Dark Spot Treatments, and Skin Pigmentation are successfully handled by experts with great precision.

Emerging as one of the Best Solutions for all Beauty and Health-related problems under one roof, Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre has the key to all the solutions and effective care management for all patients, whether it is related to Obesity or Skin Treatments. www.shreeslimming.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.