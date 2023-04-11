Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj sheds light on becoming the best version of yourself

Working towards a better version of yourself in 2023? We bring you inspiration from some very inspiring Entrepreneur, healthcare honcho and humanitarian, Dr.Pratyaksha Bhardwaj.

He and his foundation Shree Skin Care and Slimming Centre have the blueprint to help you speedy and competently attain your weight reduction and fitness goals. They customize their product for their patients in a unique way considering every aspect delicately for instance their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, their choices regarding flavours furthermore analysing their BMI (Body Mass Index) for better reductions. They keenly accompany their patient to reach their weight loss goals with their tailor-made packages through which patient would not get habitual to it and moreover get continual weight loss reductions.

He gives us a lowdown on some of the habits that help you be the best version of yourself.

Meeting your goal weight is just the first step in making healthy lifestyle adjustments. You have a better chance of keeping the weight off if you incorporate things like exercise goals, eating whole foods, and spending less time in front of television and computer screens.

Exercise often: Studies prove that people with high activity levels are more likely to maintain their weight loss than others who are not as active

Eat a healthy breakfast daily.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or other no-calorie unsweetened beverages. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages.

Eat whole foods. Focus on a healthy eating pattern of whole, unprocessed foods that is rich in produce and fiber, contains lean protein sources, and is lower in fat.

Eat responsibly and mindfully. Pay attention to portion sizes and avoid overeating. Look at the nutrition facts on food labels listed on packages, including the serving size. Using smaller plates and bowls may help you choose smaller portions at meals. Prioritize meal time. Eat slowly, with focus on your meal. Listen to your body ‘s physical cues to stop eating before you feel overly full.

Plan your meals ahead of time. By planning meals in advance, you can make healthier choices that are not influenced by physical hunger.

Decrease screen time. More time in front of the television or computer means less time on your feet using calories.

Monitor yourself. If you don’t hold yourself accountable, who will? Weigh yourself weekly, or take self measurements regularly

Keep a positive attitude. Believe in yourself! Keep in mind that some days will be better than others. When you have a day of overeating, learn to pick yourself up and move on. Each new day is a fresh start for healthy eating.

Think for the long term. A diet is only a short-term method or tool to lose weight. In order to continue to keep the weight off, long-term changes need to be made.

Make gradual turns. Plan one change at a time that can be incorporated into your new lifestyle.

