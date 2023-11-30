Dr. Renu Bonal Cosmetic Clinic: Reliability is identity

Many skin problems also come with winter. As the temperature decreases the risk of developing various skin problems also increases. Excessive exposure to the sun during winter can make your skin burn, dry and itchy. The biggest danger in this season is skin disorders. Problems like itching, red rashes, small pimples are seen on the skin from face worsen melerma and hyperpigmentation to neck and other parts of the body. If you want to get rid of skin problems, then you can get effective treatment by consulting skilled and experienced doctors serving at Dr. Sudeep Cosmetic Clinic. Fungal infection also get worst during winter due to cold and damp climate

Don't ignore skin disorders

Some skin related problems should not be ignored at all because they can become the cause of other problems. So let us know about them and what kind of danger they can pose. When it comes to skin care, first of all we need to know what diseases that can affect our skin.

Treatments available at Dr. Sudeep Cosmetic Clinic at a glance

• Advanced laser technology is available for the treatment of leucoderma

• Along with hair removal, stretch marks treatment is also available.

• Face PRP and Mesotherepy.

• Sunburn and pigmentation.

• Skin tags, warts and moles are treated.

• Tattoo removal laser available.

• Chemical peel available.

• Facility of Botox.

• Facility of fillers.

• Skin lightening therapy.

• Anti-wrinkle therapy.

• Dermaroller for blemishes.

• PRP therapy to prevent hair fall.

• Treatment of premature graying of hair.

• Effective treatments available for hair growth.

Acne and acne marks treatment.

Mesotherepy for hairgrowth.

Skin lightening treatment facility also available

Skin-whitening is the process by which people get a fairer complexion by reducing the melanin pigments in the skin. Darker skinned people have more melanin and the amount of melanin determines a person's skin color. This process is done here.

Anti aging treatment facility

Laser treatments is to boost collagen synthesis and reduce fine line and wrinkles

In anti-aging treatments, anti-wrinkle therapy is used to temporarily correct "frown lines," which are the lines between your eyebrows that can make you look tired, sad, or angry. Anti-wrinkle therapy is often used on forehead lines and lines around the eyes, caused by sun damage. It is successfully treated at Dr. Sudeep Cosmetic Clinic.

Thread lift- non surgical facial lifting removes the sagging skin and softens the facial folds.

Botox facility

Botox treatment facility is also available at the clinic. Let us tell you that Botox is a protein, which is made from botulinum toxin. It is considered a safe, effective treatment for fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. It can also be used on the forehead and between the eyes.

Fillers for glowing and young skin

Fillers facility is also available at the clinic. When aging starts, its effect on the skin becomes visible. With increasing age, the collagen of the skin starts decreasing, due to which wrinkles and folds appear on the face. In such cases, special treatment is required. Dermal fillers are among these beauty treatments. These work as a filler in the skin, due to which a tightness and fullness appears in the loose and shrunken skin. In such a situation the skin looks more glowing and young.

Three are many cases of excessive hair fall and hair loss like genetic, hormonal, dietary deficiency, pollution, stress, lifestyle and harm-full products.

It can be treated with PRP+Mesotherepy and topical medical lotions for hair fall and hair loss.

Treatment for these problems is also available

• Sunburn

Sunburn is a common summer skin problem caused by excessive exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Excessive exposure to sunlight causes pain and irritation in the skin. Sunburn may involve inflammation resulting in rashes and swelling. Over time, frequent sunburns can cause premature aging and increase the risk of skin cancer.

• Prickly heat

Heat rash, also known as miliaria, is a common skin problem that occurs when sweat glands in the deeper layers of the skin become clogged due to a blockage in the sweat glands. This condition can cause red, itchy blisters to form on the skin. It is most common in areas where clothing is tight-fitting or where skin rubs against skin, such as the neck, chest, and waist.

• Acne

Pimples occur when the pores of your skin get clogged due to the mixing of bacteria and soil with sweat. Breakouts are a common result if you have acne on your skin. Acne breakouts are common during summer due to increased humidity, sweat and oil production, leading to pimples, blackheads and whiteheads.

Fungal infection

Fungal infections, such as athlete's foot and jock itch, are more common in the summer due to the warm, moist conditions that provide an ideal environment for fungal growth. These infections can cause redness, itching and irritation on the skin.

• Skin dehydration

Skin dehydration is a common summer problem that occurs when the body expels excess fluids causing the skin to become dry, itchy and flaky. Spending time in the sun, pool and air-conditioning are the biggest causes of skin dehydration.

Do not do self-medication, if you have any problem, consult a dermatologist: Dr. Renu Bonal

People suffering from skin problems due to sweat and moisture are treating themselves by using the remedies suggested by fake beauticians on social media, due to which the problem is increasing. Always remember to be alert to any changes in your skin and consult a dermatologist if you notice any concerning symptoms.

• Dr. Profile

Dr. Renu Bonal

MBBS, MD, FMC (Germany)

Skin specialist and cosmetologist

Dr. Renu Bonal is honored with these awards-

1. Honored with the ICON of Health Award in 2021

2. Honored with the ICON of Health Award in 2018

3. Best dermatologist in up by Amisha Patel

4. Cosmetologist of the Year 2022 by Arbaaz Khan

5. National Icon Award for leading cosmetologist of the year 2022 by Amisha Patel

6. Impact Award 2022

