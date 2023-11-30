Dr. Sangramsinh and Shah Rukh Khan invited to Bangkok for felicitation

The European International University is set to host a convocation and graduation ceremony in Bangkok, where distinguished global personalities will be felicitated and honored. As an educational institution authorized by the French Ministry of National Education, EIU stands as a beacon of academic excellence. Notably, the university holds 5 QS Star Ratings for Teaching Quality and Online Learning Platform. Additionally, in the 2023 rankings, EIU has secured an impressive #55 spot, placing it among esteemed Ivy League institutions.

Scheduled for December 3rd, 2023, in Bangkok, the event organized by the European International University will pay tribute to Dr. Sangramsinh Mali from India. A fervent advocate for global peace, Dr. Mali will be acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to societal well-being and spiritual literacy. The ceremony will confer upon him an Honorary Doctorate and designate him as the Ambassador of World Peace, affirming his dedication to fostering global harmony.

Dr. Sangramsinh Mali boasts a diverse background and holds multiple honorary doctorates, contributing significantly to fields such as environment, social work, sports, physical activities, production, and entertainment. His leadership roles span from prominent government associations to global entities. Central to his varied experiences is an unwavering commitment to instigating positive change and promoting peace, guided by the teachings of enlightenment master, Sirshree. Engaged in a unique project, Dr. Mali is currently leading the establishment of a Centre for Humanity, aiming to position India as a potent ambassador for global peace. His entire career is devoted to the teachings of Sirshree.

While the felicitation ceremony will highlight Dr. Sangramsinh Mali's accomplishments, it will also extend honors to other influential personalities, including a special invitation to the globally acclaimed actor, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing his anticipation for the event, Dr. Sangramsinh Mali remarked, "I am truly honored to be recognized among such distinguished personalities. This acknowledgment is a testament to my commitment to social work, spirituality, and world peace over the last two decades—a commitment that will only grow stronger."

