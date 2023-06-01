Bhopal: The Oxford Academic Union in London honored Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, chancellor of SRK University in Bhopal, for his contributions to the area of education with the Grand Star Award. He has been awarded a second time for his contribution to the field of Climate Change and education.

The Grand Star of Oxford University is one of the highest distinctions the university bestows. Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal was recognized for his outstanding contributions to education. Dr Sunil Kapoor is a highly respected figure in the field of education and is renowned for his pioneering work in the field of international education.

He is also the founder and chairman of SRK University Bhopal, one of the top universities in India. He has also been recognized with numerous awards and accolades for his work in the field of education. He has been credited for his advocacy of global education and his efforts to make education more accessible to underserved communities.

Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal is an inspiration to many and has been a key figure in the advancement of education in India. He has been committed to providing quality education and has been a driving force in the development of SRK University Bhopal. He is widely respected for his work in the education sector and continues to be a leader in India's educational landscape.

He has been awarded numerous awards in recognition of his contribution and has been a prominent speaker at leading international education events. Dr Kapoor has also been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships to further the goals of the university. He is a shining example of leadership in the education sector.

He is a leader who is not afraid to take risks and challenge the status quo. He has achieved remarkable results and is widely respected for his dedication and commitment to the education sector. He is a true visionary and his leadership has made a positive impact on countless lives.

He is an exemplary role model for the younger generation and his tireless efforts to make education accessible and equitable for all is commendable. His passion for learning and commitment to excellence is an example to us all. He is a shining beacon of hope in these difficult times.

A function was organized at Oxford University London on 20 Dec 2022 for the felicitation of the Grand Star Award where a documentary related to activities of SRK University Bhopal has also been presented. DrSunil Kapoor Bhopal has also delivered a lecture on The Role of education in the development of society. The event was attended by many renowned personalities from various fields.

The event was a success and the documentary was highly praised. He was also awarded for his contribution to the field of education. Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal thanked everyone for their support and encouraged them to continue to promote education. He also promised to continue to work towards the betterment of society through education. The event ended with a round of applause.

The audience was inspired by Dr Kapoor's words and motivated to do their part in supporting education. The event was a reminder of how education can bring about positive change in society. Everyone left the event feeling uplifted and energized. They all were determined to work together to create a brighter future. His words had inspired them to make a difference. Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal emphasized the importance of education as well as how it can be used to contribute to better society.

Chairman of SRKUniversity Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal awarded the Grand Star Success Award by Academic Union, Oxford, on 20th December for excellence in social work, academic upgradation, and research of the University Award. He also delivered invited speech by Dr Kapoor at the University of Oxford in London on “The Role of Institutions in Sustainable Development.”

He has presented the activities of SRK University in the adopted 5 villages and explained how the marginalized class of society has been taken care of by the University. He has promised that the institution will make every effort to help students in general and the underprivileged section of society in particular.

Answering a question, he said that this award has shown the contribution of private-sector universities to the development of society. The private sector has made significant contributions to the Indian educational system, and the honor is significant for her university as well as for those working in the field of education through their organizations.

University administration including Vice Chancellor Prof. Vijay Agarwal, Dr. BN Singh, Prof. V. K. Sethi, Prof. Sunil Patil, Dr. N. K. Ladka, the registrar, Sri Yograj Singh, the CEO, faculty members from the university, and students have all expressed their delight about this accomplishment.

They conveyed their congratulations to the honorable doctor Sadhna Kapoor. The chairman of the group Dr Sunil Kapoor and the chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam University Indore also accompanied Dr Sadhana Kapoor to receive this award.

Dr Sadhna Kapoor was honored with the prestigious award for her exemplary work in the field of education. She was congratulated and felicitated with a bouquet by the dignitaries. The event was widely covered by the media and was celebrated by everyone present. She expressed her gratitude to the organizing committee for recognizing her efforts. She thanked everyone for their support and encouragement throughout her journey. She also shared her vision for the future of education.

About SRK University Bhopal

A leading center for higher education, SRK University Bhopal has a strong emphasis on research and innovation. It provides a huge selection of graduate and undergraduate programs in many different fields. Through study abroad programs and internships, the university also gives students the chance to expand their horizons.

The academic community of SRK University Bhopal is dedicated to the belief that education for society's benefit should be simple to learn about. It seeks to establish itself as India's premier facility for skill-based education. The university will keep introducing programs in collaboration with Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal that are in line with the demands of diverse companies.

