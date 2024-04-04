Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara Joins Advisory Board of Skill Online Games Institute

New Delhi, 2nd April, 2024 – Skill Online Games Institute (SOGI) announces the onboarding of distinguished Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara to its esteemed advisory board. Dr. Balhara brings unparalleled expertise in mental health and addictive disorders, furthering the institute's mission to promote responsible gaming practices and foster industry growth.

Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara serves as the Secretary General of the World Association on Dual Disorders (WADD) and offers consultancy to esteemed organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNODC. Additionally, he is a Global Master Trainer on Drug Demand Reduction for The Colombo Plan and UNODC. He currently serves at the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi where he overseas the Dual Diagnosis Clinic and Behavioural Addictions Clinic with a prolific career spanning two decades, he has made significant contributions to the field of mental health and addictive disorders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Commenting on Dr. Balhara's appointment, Mr. Amrit Kiran Singh, Founder President of SOGI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara to the advisory board of SOGI. His extensive experience and deep understanding of mental health and addictive disorders will be invaluable as we endeavour to champion responsible gaming practices and cultivate a culture of holistic well-being within the gaming community. The online Gaming industry is 3 times the size of the worldwide movie & music industry taken together so it is imperative that while we harness its full potential for the benefit of the country, we install robust guard rails to ensure the negative aspects of the industry are minimized”.

In his role at SOGI, Dr. Balhara will provide strategic guidance on issues related to mental health, addictive behaviours, and eHealth. His expertise will inform SOGI's initiatives aimed at promoting a holistic approach to online gaming, prioritizing the mental and physical well-being of players.

Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara shared his enthusiasm about joining SOGI, and said, “I am delighted to join the advisory board of Skill Online Games Institute. The intersection of mental health and online gaming is a critical area that requires comprehensive understanding and effective strategies. I look forward to collaborating with the honoured members of SOGI to advance responsible and skilled gaming practices and promote the well-being of gamers worldwide.”

Other distinguished appointments at the beginning of the year to SOGI's advisory board include Yashvardhan Sinha, IFS, Former Chief Information Commissioner of India & former High Commission to UK and Shivani Jha, a dynamic tech policy lawyer and the leader of the E-Gamers & Players Welfare Association (EPWA) earlier this year.

The Skilled Online Games industry, an emerging sector in India, has garnered significant global acclaim for its economic contributions. Recognizing India's immense growth potential, SOGI is dedicated to facilitating informed decisions that propel the development of this sector, empowering stakeholders and fostering its continued success.

About Skill Online Gaming Institute (SOGI):

The Skill Online Gaming Institute (SOGI) is a pioneering institution dedicated to providing comprehensive knowledge and data-driven insights into the online games industry. With a mission to promote responsible gaming and industry growth, SOGI collaborates with leading academic and research institutions and engages with government bodies to chart a path that maximizes the industry's benefits for India. Under the leadership of Amrit Kiran Singh, SOGI aims to unlock the enormous potential of the online games sector and create a thriving, innovative, and sustainable industry.

Media Contact:

Pratvii Ponnappa, Weber Shandwick | M: 9886321381

E: PPonnappa@webershandwick.com

Hamsa Yogitashri, Weber Shandwick | M: 9686410006

E: HYogitashri@webershandwick.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.