Dr.Dento Launches Its New Product Line for a Healthy & Confident Smile

India, 8th January, 2024: Dr.Dento, an emerging name in the oral care industry, is proud to launch its latest product range just in time for the festive season - marking an exciting step towards well-rounded oral hygiene, ensuring joyous celebrations. The new range focuses on natural ingredients blending in with the spirit and magic of the holiday season to provide professional-grade results while being gentle on teeth and gums. Each product is carefully created using rigorous scientific research for maximum efficacy and safety to make individuals “Smile good and Laugh better!” This underlines the brand’s commitment to harnessing nature’s healing properties to provide holisticoral care solutionsto individuals.

Fueled by scientific research and development efforts, Dr.Dento has produced an innovative range of electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash that are GMP-Certified and combine cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients like NHap, Coconut Extract, Theobromine, Amaranth Solution, Papain Enzyme, Hyaluronic Acid, and Aloe Vera to deliver comprehensive oral health combined with the nourishing effects of Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Their Sonic Electric Toothbrush range comes in two different options, the Ultra Series Electric Toothbrush, in colours Frosty White and Jade Green, has two cleaning modes, an interdental brush head, a thirty-second Quadrant Pacer, and Soft DuPont Bristles. The Neo Series Electric Toothbrush, in colours Ocean Blue and Coral Red, boosts a replaceable brush head that delivers 20,000 strokes per minute using an advanced silent motor. Each toothpaste variants, including Matcha Green Tea and Vanilla Icey Mint, is Vegan, Fluoride-free, SLS-free, and Cruelty-free while promising effective results. Mouthwash selections such as Cucumber Mint, Watermelon Mint and Aloe Lemongrass are completely Alcohol-free, crafted to moisturise and rebalance the oral pH for better oral microbiome.

This product line was conceptualized under the visionary leadership of Aman Sanghvi and Saloni Sanghvi, its founders. According to research, about 95% of adults in India suffer from cavities while 50% of adults have periodontal diseases. Such concerning statistics inspired both founders with a deep dedication to improving oral care in India; their combined talents contribute significantly towards this initiative's success.

Saloni Sanghvi, Co-Founder, expresses her excitement, “We believe oral care should be enjoyable, not tedious. Especially with the modern-day lifestyle encouraging consumption of sugary beverages and unhealthy food, causing oral health issuesat an earlier age. We have come up with formulations that are research-backed and dentist-recommended. Our products combine fun colours, advanced technology, and exotic flavours to make them interesting for everyone. With a focus on natural ingredients, our range is a leap forward in transforming oral care routines.”

Aman Sanghvi emphasizes, "Our journey began with a commitment to finding clean, natural, and technologically advanced oral care options for our newborn daughter. Today, we proudly present a comprehensive product range that is meticulously designed, fulfilling our desire to see everyone confidently flaunt their smile. With a promise of 100% plaque removal and a seamless brushing experience, our new product range promises improved oral health care benefits and aims towards preserving the smile of India! “

Dr.Dento has established an impressive presence through a multi-pronged approach, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1MG, Swiggy Minis, and Jio Mart, while actively engaging its target audience on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, along with having an easily accessible website of their own. Additionally, the company has been fostering partnerships with dentists to enhance oral care practices in India. These initiatives underscore the company’s dedication to fostering a sustainable yet collaborative environment that best suits its practices and enhances customer experiences.

Looking ahead, the brand is actively developing its product portfolio to address various oral care needs, with plans in the pipeline for specialist solutions that address issues like whitening, sensitivity, bad breath, enamel erosion/tooth decay, and gum recession.

As we celebrate the magic of Christmas and look towards welcoming another new year, Dr.Dento is moving towards its mission to enhance oral health and well-being for people across India by making high-quality oral care products readily accessible via direct-to-consumer distribution channels. They envision an era with a revolutionised oral care landscape where natural wisdomcoexists seamlessly with scientific precision, resulting in innovative, sustainable, and holistic solutions to make everyone smile confidently!

For more information, please visit: https://drdento.com/

