DREAM CONSTRUCTIONS: CARVING NEW-AGE BUILDINGS

Mysterious constructions have fascinated people since the beginning of history. Countless structural models amaze people, from historical monuments to mega structures. But like everything else, time passes and progresses in construction. While using convenient forms has proven beneficial in the past, people's tastes and preferences have changed significantly. To clarify, they try to turn dreams into reality.

Be it residential or commercial, no one prefers those drab blocks of gray and white anymore. Instead, they seek a balance between architecture and engineering. In summary, the initial idea and planning must ensure that the forthcoming structure is solid and stable. In the meantime, these structures should please the eye. The scenario requires contractors with experience in turnkey residential and commercial projects. With this in mind, our publication has the honor of presenting Dream Constructions. With a strong presence spanning three decades, the company has established itself as a trusted brand in the Indian construction industry. The company has achieved the award for the “Most Trusted Construction Company of the Year 2022” by one of the leading business magazines, Business Connect. The award was received by Mr. Sushil Bajaj (Chairman) and Mr. Sidhant Bajaj (Partner) and was awarded by the honorable chief guests, Ms. Jaya Prada (Actress) and Shri Amar Patnaik (MP).

THE INCEPTION TALE

Anyone can start a business, but only a visionary can lead it to success and discover untapped potential. Dream Constructions' humble beginnings were encouraged by Mr. Sushil Bajaj. Its sole purpose was to explore the limitless possibilities of Indian construction space and focus on redefining it. Mr. Sushil has 35 years of experience in the construction industry and is a Civil Engineer from BITS Pilani. He began as a civil engineer for H.S. Nag & Associates and oversaw the completion of several prestigious projects such as the construction of the US Embassy Visa Section, the Embassy of Sweden, the High Commission of New Zealand, the High Commission of Australia, and others. The experience not only strengthened his professional position but also served as an impetus to find his company. The company has weathered many storms and continues to thrive. Dream Constructions is now able to build projects within promising deadlines and costs. These elements make it recognized by embassies and high-profile clients. However, the progress was not an individual effort.

Mr. Sidhant Bajaj (Partner, Dream Constructions) is a CA with 5+ years of experience in the Big 4 companies. With their combined skills, Dream Constructions has completed over 100 projects with over 50 reputable clients. Each of their projects ensures a value proposition and the "custom" in bespoke services. Dream Constructions specializes in turnkey construction projects including structural work, finishing, and interior work.

ADHERED TO PROMISES

With the passage of time and change, like any other sector, construction has become an immensely competitive sector. Dream Constructions has a competitive advantage with its distributed expertise. Whether independent residential buildings or commercial buildings, whether project management or collaboration, it ensures an equal and differentiated strategy. For example, they are restoring a 1965 residential building and converting it into a modern frame structure building, building a state-of-the-art auto workshop for a prestigious client, holiday homes, and a hotel, as well as many other residential and commercial projects in Delhi NCR and Goa. Mr. Sushil states, "We go to great lengths to ensure a delicate balance between quality, timeliness, technology and trend is maintained." They participate in R&D activities to continuously improve the level of new processes, surface treatments, etc., and use the latest technology that helps improve overall efficiency. Values ​​and innovation together play a crucial role in building customer trust in the contractor. "Our comprehensive solutions guarantee a standard quality is maintained for everyone involved throughout the contract,” explains Mr. Sidhant.

THE GROWTH TRAJECTORY

Dream Constructions' sustained growth and success truly complement its commitment to customer satisfaction, consistency, quality, safety awareness, a seamless process, and completing projects on time and within budget. Since their inception, they have kept their sails high and strengthened their position in the face of challenges and uncertainty. On their journey, they have been blessed with a very innovative and talented team that is constantly bringing new ideas to curate bespoke solutions for their clients. Mr. Sushil summarizes, “We aim to become the leading residential and commercial turnkey contractor for independent buildings in Delhi NCR and Goa within the next 5 years,”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.