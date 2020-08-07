Dream of becoming a singing sensation? This is your chance to showcase your talent and become the voice of the nation

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:42 IST

Calling all budding singers from across the country to Sing Along and Rise to Fame - If you have the right voice and can sing well, this is your ticket to becoming the next Singing Rock Star and showcasing your talent in front of the entire nation.

Hindustan brings to you a novel online singing competition - ‘Singing Rock Star’. You can start registering from Monday, August 10th onwards. There are two categories of participation - Hindustan Singing Rock Star (18 years and above) & Junior Rock Star (12 to 18 years).

The concept is very simple and interesting - Those with a passion for singing can register for the competition online and subsequently select a Bollywood Song from a shortlisted list of some selected and most popular songs which will be made available on the Microsite and on BookMyShow. They will need to create a video recording of their singing (with or without background music) and submit it via Whatsapp or Youtube.

All the entries received will be screened by a jury comprising of experts from popular singer Kailash Kher’s team and RJs from Fever 104 FM. The top 50 shortlisted contestants in both the categories will graduate to the audition phase. Audience can also vote for their favourite singers.

Keeping the social distancing norms in mind, the auditions will be held online over a video conferencing platform. So you can showcase your talent from the safety of your home and at the same time ensure that there are no crowds at audition sites to curb the spread of Covid-19.

From these 50 in each category, the top 10 finalists will make it to the Grand Finale, where they will be adjudged by eminent singer Kailash Kher. The event will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook.

The awards are very attractive. The winner for the Hindustan Singing Rockstar category will get a prize of Rs 50,000 while the first runner-up will get Rs 25,000 and second runner-up will get Rs 15,000. There is also a People’s Choice award which will be selected after a process of voting by the audience, where the winner will get Rs 10,000.

In the younger category, the ‘Junior Rockstar’ finale winner will get Rs 21,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will get Rs 15,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively. This category will also have a People’s Choice award of Rs 10,000.

In addition, winners will get a chance to showcase their talent at a live performance with a renowned Bollywood singer at a musical concert organised by the Hindustan Times Group. The runners up will get a chance to participate in a jamming session on Fever 104 FM.

So, what are you waiting for? Just get set to participate in one of the biggest virtual singing talent hunt competition. If you have singing talent, this is the perfect platform to let your voice be heard.

Keep an eye out for details. Click here to know more and secure your spot to be India’s next Singing Rock Star.