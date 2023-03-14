DreamCatchers Felicitated the Achievements of Extraordinary Kids and Inspiring Women

India, 14th March 2023: Every year, DreamCatchers organises various prestigious award events to celebrate the achievements of all age groups across nation and beyond such as Global Kids Achievers Awards, India Inspirational Women Awards, India Glorious Achievers Awards, India Business Excellence Awards, India Iconic Education Awards and many others.

In Year 2022, Young Achievers like Aelita Andre from Australia, Muhammad Ayad, From Pakistan, Shanah Manjeru from Kenya, Jyash Tholiya, Yashica Salvan from India are amongst Top 100 Kids bestowed with Global Kids Achievers Awards #gkaa

On 5th December 2022, Global Kids Achievers Awards is awarded to Top 100 Kids from across the globe who are pushing the boundaries of excellence in various fields with their outstanding achievements at such young age. GKAA is a most reputed Award that has honoured children from various verticals. This year, kids were chosen from total of 20 categories which includes Writing, Modelling, Arts, Dance, Science, Acting, Sports, Music, Innovation, Singing, etc . At GKAA, we celebrate children’s achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognise them as they set new standards of bringing glory within their respective fields. 100 kids got felicitated at the virtual platform on 5th December 2022.

To name a few are Aelita Andre from Australia, Shanah Manjeru from Kenya, Jyash Tholiya, Rayansh

Boddu, Aaditri Gattu, Koduri Adviatha Bharathi, Tammavarapu Ramamamda Karthikeya, Akshita Malik, Krinith Pavithra, Ashaya Siddharth, Koduri Abhinava Varchaswi, Abhay Ram Nathani, Yashica Salvan, Ayushman Jhingran, Tanuj Samaddar, Arshil Saini, Krishnargya Pramanik, Shreya G Hipparagi, Anaisha Vijyavergia, Sahib Singh, Pediredla Suhaas, Suhaan Mallick, Karnav Rastogi, Krishnaansh Gahlot, Vishalini NC, S Aryaa, S Anjanaa, Atharva Garg from India, Muhammad Ayad from Pakistan, Piyusha Talluri from United Kingdon, Riya Sikka from Australia and Ashaya Siddharth from United Kingdom.

Visit us at www.globalkidsachieversawards.com

In Year 2022, Inspirational Women like Menu Kakkar, Shikhi Sharma are amongst inspiring women who bestowed with India Inspirational Women Awards. #iiwa

India Inspirational Women Awards

On 24th December 2022, India Inspirational Women Awards is awarded to inspiring women across nation who are exceptionally well in Aviation, Photography, NLP Trainers, Architecture, Education, Hospitality, Media, Travel, Beauty, Wellness, Healthcare, Luxury, Travel, Fashion, Apparels, Services and many other fields. IIWA celebrates business/individuals Women's achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognise companies that set new standards of bringing glory within their respective fields. This year, women were chosen from 10 different categories, Meenu Kakkar - Leadership, Shikhi Sharma - Literature, Dr. Komal Shah - Healthcare, Dr. Amritha Basheer - Medicine, Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa - Entreprenuership, Sonam Mahajan - Education, Vanaja Pitla - Leadership, Sujitha Suresh - Research Work - Science, Somaila Sahood - Entrepreneurship, Swaswati Guha - Social Work.

Visit us at www.indiainspirationalwomenawards.com

DreamCatcher’s Director, Harpreett Ghai congratulates them and wish them best for their future endeavours. It was a very difficult choice for all Jury Members to choice the best. She is looking forward to recognise more talents across globe in year 2023.

