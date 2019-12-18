Dreaming of studying at IIT? FIITJEE is the answer!

brand-stories

IIT has been a long-cherished dream for lakhs of students in India, right from the days of yore. The statistics are proof - a whopping 11.47 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main exams this year, of which, only 1.73 lakh made the cut to write the JEE Advanced exams. The interest in engineering has witnessed a consistent rise, and there’s really no stopping!

Right from school, most students are clear about what they want - cracking IITJEE and other competitive exams. But, due to lack of proper guidance and rising stress, their dream does not see the light of the day. Thankfully, with FIITJEE, students can get access to good study material, personal attention, tailored mentoring and most importantly, a stress-free environment.

What makes FIITJEE better than the rest?

FIITJEE believes in nurturing its students and more so, living up to the expectations of those who enrol with them. Their relentless dedication towards helping students turn their dreams into reality for the last 27 years has made the institute what it is today! No wonder, it has been ranked as India’s number one coaching institute for engineering entrance exams by India Today. That’s not all - out of the top 50 All India Rank holders for JEE Advanced 2019, 21 were from FIITJEE.

While these numbers speak of FITJEE’s result-oriented approach, what really works for them is providing education the right way and easing the stress of the students.

“Many students & parents believe that preparing for JEE is stressful. I can firmly say that at FIITJEE, it is not. Strengthening the fundamentals and enhancing the analytical ability are the key. If you follow the FIITJEE system with absolute focus & dedication, then you will be devoid of any stress & anxiety,” says Himanshu Gaurav Singh, who secured an All India Rank 2 in JEE Advanced 2019.

What really makes them stand out is their ability to recognize the potential of different students and provide them with appropriate guidance. In fact, hundreds of students who were unable to receive any scholarship but qualified for the FIITJEE Admission Test, went on to become IITians.

Innovation is the key

FIITJEE has never followed the herd, instead, they have always believed in innovating and leading the pack. The institute has launched several unique programs, computer-based all India exams, and is also the first to introduce a Rank Potential Index.

FIITJEE is the innovator and creator of Integrated School Programs such as Udaya Plus, Supreme, and Pinnacle, which have redefined the JEE preparation landscape, performance analytics in the form of MyPAT – the online test series which lays emphasis on analytics using intelligent data metrics, so that each student’s performance can be properly reviewed. These tests can accurately predict the Rank Potential Index - this means a student can know his rank at the national level for various competitive and scholastic exams.

FIITJEE also has Integrated School Programs that blend in competitive and/or scholastic exams preparation along with the school curriculum to ensure success in both. In addition to the launch of FIITJEE Junior Colleges in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, many schools across India have collaborated with FIITJEE to create ideal school education platforms so that students get admission into IITs & US universities.

High-quality faculty guides you at every step

FIITJEE prides itself on having top-notch faculty that ensures students receive holistic training. What’s more, the institute has launched pattern-proof teaching, which means students can crack the paper even if the pattern changes at the last minute. Different sets of questions are introduced from time to time so that students get comfortable with all kinds of material.

“The faculty of FIITJEE is the best part about it. They constantly take quizzes, give CPPs, and home assignments,” says Manan Aggarwal, who secured AIR - 14 in JEE Advanced 2019.

Each classroom has a small batch and an ideal student-teacher ratio, so that students get personal attention and proper guidance. The environment in these classrooms is motivating and completely stress-free.

What next?

The idea is to start early so that students get a competitive edge over other aspirants in JEE Advanced, JEE Main or other such exams.

“See, preparation for JEE does not start from class VI but yes, it will help you at a later stage to step into the world of JEE preparation with a lot more confidence & zeal. In my early years at FIITJEE, I got success in various milestone exams like Junior Science Olympiad & RMO. I can confidently say that my early years at FIITJEE developed my logical thinking and enhanced my IQ & analytical ability. All this has made a substantial contribution in my eventual success in JEE Advanced 2019,” says Archit Bubna, AIR 3 in JEE Advanced 2019.

If IIT-JEE is your biggest dream and you also want to excel in your board exams, then make sure you appear for the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) on December 29. Those who are presently studying in class V to XI are eligible to apply.

FTRE enables students to enroll in FIITJEE programs early on. FIITJEE classroom / Integrated School Programs are conceptualized in a way to give students an edge over their peers in various scholastic / competitive exams in the following ways:

•Students will get more time to adapt to the quantum jump in the level of difficulty with ease, as there will be enough time for understanding and consolidation over a longer spread-out academic plan.

•Early starters will always have more time before actual boards and other competitive entrance exams, as their course curriculum will finish much before the batches starting later, thus giving them the maximum lead over others before the target exam.

•Students will have the opportunity to focus on consolidation of their performance and self-revision, honing of examination temperament and removal of last-moment doubts.

Besides, students can enjoy benefits like lower program fees (fee will increase for subsequent tests), cash scholarships and a chance to avail waivers on the program fees.

With FIITJEE, you are one step closer to achieving your biggest dream!