Dreamline: Reinventing Outdoor Furniture Online, Crafting a National Legacy

For many family businesses across the nation, their story begins in the quaint corners of a small town, ingrained in the very fabric of the community. These MSMEs have long been the backbone of entrepreneurship, carrying the torch of tradition from one generation to the next. Yet, every now and then, a successor emerges, breathing new life into these businesses, unleashing their true potential, and propelling them to dazzling heights. Such is the extraordinary tale of Dreamline, a humble workshop rooted in Jaipur founded by Gopal Jadawta and his son Rahul Jadawta. From its modest origins of weaving outdoor furniture, Dreamline has embarked on a transformative journey, guided by two visionary leaders who dared to carve a path to brilliance in the digital realm, while also look to become India’s No. 1 offline furniture brand with the name of ‘Out living’.

Dreamline's humble beginnings trace back to 2014, when it first emerged as a small workshop specializing in outdoor furniture. Initially, the company solely focused on offline sales until 2019 when they made a strategic decision to expand their reach through digital channels. With the launch of their website, dreamlineoutdoorfurniture.com, the transition from offline to online commenced, forever changing the trajectory of their business.

The pivotal turning point for Dreamline occurred in 2020, when the world was hit by the pandemic. As customers increasingly sought online shopping options, Dreamline was quick to seize the opportunity. By establishing an e-commerce store, the company experienced exponential growth, with their monthly sales surpassing a staggering 1 crore. This success firmly positioned Dreamline as a leading player in the outdoor furniture category, securing a dominant market share in the online platforms.

Dreamline's commitment to excellence is reflected in the wide range of products they offer. From exquisite Sun Beds and loungers to stylish Bar Sets and Park Benches, each piece is meticulously crafted in their two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Jaipur. Dreamline's unwavering dedication to manufacturing everything in-house, from wicker to casting, guarantees the utmost quality and assurance for every customer.

Dreamline's success story is a testament to the power of adaptation and innovation.

With their headquarters and two factories situated in Jaipur, Dreamline is now the biggest national brand in the online outdoor furniture sales. The company's visionary plan includes establishing an all-India franchise network, with the brand name ‘Out living’ that will serve the purpose of their offline outdoor furniture venture, allowing them to further expand their reach and solidify their position as a household name across the country. Additionally, Dreamline is constructing their third factory, a highly ambitious manufacturing plant, set to become India's largest outdoor furniture manufacturing factory, covering an impressive area spanning 100,000 square feet.

Dreamline's remarkable growth trajectory is evident from their financial achievements. Last year, their total sales reached a staggering 20 crore, and this year they are projected to surpass 25 crore. The company's monthly sales in 2023 alone surpassed what they had previously generated in an entire year, showcasing their meteoric rise and unwavering customer appeal.

Dreamline's success story is a testament to the power of adaptation and innovation. By embracing the online marketplace and catering to the evolving needs of their customers, Dreamline has transformed itself into an industry leader. With their steadfast commitment to quality, unparalleled product range, prestigious hotel clients including Taj, Radisson hotel group, The Lalit, Royal Orchid, Marriott, The Park, Oberoi, Zone, and Westin, and ambitious future plans, Dreamline is poised to revolutionize the outdoor furniture landscape in India.

As Dreamline continues to shape the future of outdoor furniture, one thing is certain: their journey from an offline workshop to an online sensation is nothing short of extraordinary. Watch out for Dreamline as they redefine the boundaries of excellence in outdoor furniture, while coming up with India’s largest furniture manufacturing facility in their quest to become the country’s biggest brand in the offline furniture sales.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.