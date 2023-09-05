DRIPPIN.LIFE: A New Definition of Luxury Streetwear, Where Style Reigns Supreme

New Delhi (India), September 5: In the fast-paced world of fashion, where trends shift and evolve at the blink of an eye, one brand is making a resounding impact by seamlessly merging luxury with streetwear aesthetics. DRIPPIN.LIFE, the brainchild of Karan Bothra, is on a mission to revolutionise the fashion landscape by infusing high-quality fashion with unmatched comfort. With an unwavering focus on limited availability and minimalist designs, the brand is redefining the very essence of luxury streetwear.

Karan Bothra, a diamantaire, embarked on his fashion journey with a passion to blend luxury with urban style. But what truly gives this brand an extra oomph factor is its relentless focus on comfort. acknowledges that true luxury lies not only in aesthetics but also in the way one feels. Each piece is meticulously crafted using premium materials, promising a cosy and indulgent experience.

Speaking of standout features, DRIPPIN.LIFE is rewriting the rules of airport fashion. Bidding adieu to the boring and uninspiring travel attire, the brand is on a mission to revolutionise this facet of fashion. With a curated collection of tees, oversized t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, sweatshirts, and co-ord sets, DRIPPIN.LIFE is taking airport look to new heights. Now, jet-setters can effortlessly prioritise comfort while simultaneously making a striking fashion statement.By embracing gender fluidity, DRIPPIN.LIFE caters to individuals who celebrate personal style without conforming to traditional norms. This perspective emphasises the brand's dedication to fashion that knows no bounds, making it an inclusive domain for everyone.DRIPPIN.LIFE is making it clear that they are driven by a desire to do more than just redefine fashion; their pursuit is to stretch the limits of creativity and exclusivity. Their newly launched 'Lusso X' backpack is a true testament to this. It is India's first Alcantara backpack, crafted with high-grade vegan leather. The name, 'Luxury 10,' carries profound significance, representing the mere 10 pieces ever to be crafted. This exclusive touch adds an extra layer of enticement to the brand and its clients.

Despite being around for less than a year, DRIPPIN.LIFE has achieved noteworthy milestones, gracing magazine covers and adorning renowned personalities like Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, to name a few. Whether it's a press event or a casual outing or even gracing magazine covers, these celebrities are opting for this brand to make a statement while never compromising on comfort.Adding to their product line, the brand is branching out into accessories that perfectly complement their lavish streetwear. 'Although airport looks are certainly one of our strong suits, we're excited to explore an array of fashion avenues. We have some really cool products lined up including caps, fanny packs, oversized tees and hoodies, and you can expect a cascade of fresh drips to drop as the winter season approaches', says Hemanth, creative head at DRIPPIN.LIFE.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

