Driving Change: The Rising Top 10 Emerging Indian Businesses Making An Impactful Change

New Delhi (India), January 10: Meet India's 10 rising stars disrupting the status quo. The listicle reveals the game-changers in food, tech, and more, proving India's entrepreneurial spirit is brewing bold solutions for the world. Delve into the 10: businesses tackling healthcare and social barriers with innovation that bites.

1. WealthyNinza Financial Services

In a remarkable career shift, a seasoned R&D professional has announced the launch of WealthyNinza Financial Services, marking an important step into the BFSI industry. Recognizing a substantial gap in financial literacy among highly qualified individuals, the visionary entrepreneur aims to reshape conventional notions about personal finance, risk planning, and wealth management.

Motivated by a passion for finance cultivated during years of engagement with Physics and engineering, the entrepreneur has dedicated the next phase of their career to imparting financial literacy, offering expert advice, and contributing to India's growth story.

With five years of deliberate efforts, the entrepreneur has acquired certifications, established valuable partnerships within the BFSI sector, and built a network of domestic and international resources. Notably, their personal investment journey has yielded a remarkable CAGR of 16% over 15 years.

The entrepreneur is now poised to share their expertise with 100,000 individuals, backed by strategic collaborations with leading entities in the BFSI domain, including NJ Wealth, Kotak Securities, Angel One, HSBC, Tata AIA, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, and others.

2. lovelifehelpline

Love's journey can be filled with ups and downs, sometimes leading to heartache and estrangement. This universal experience often leaves individuals seeking solace and guidance.

In this context, the practice of Dua, meaning prayer or supplication, offers a beacon of hope. Rooted in Islamic traditions, Dua transcends religious boundaries, providing a space for individuals of all backgrounds to connect with something larger than themselves in matters of the heart.

Reciting Dua for love fosters emotional strength and resilience, especially during challenging times. It serves as a source of comfort and a means to seek positive outcomes in relationships.

A dedicated support system is available for those navigating the complexities of love. Specialists are reachable on WhatsApp at +91-8233437750, and the website https://lovelifehelpline.com/ provides a wealth of resources, including beneficial prayers, Dua, and mantras, to address various concerns. Astrology specialists are also on hand to offer additional guidance and support.

3. Delius Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Delius Pharma emerged as a rising star in the Indian pharmaceutical market in 2023, achieving remarkable growth and leaving its mark on the generic sector. The company's standout products, like 4G RAB DSR, 4G PAN DSR, and Delgesic, gained significant traction, contributing to this impressive success.

Driven by the vision of the Director of Delius, Mr Digvijay, Delius Pharma sets ambitious goals for 2024, aiming to triple its turnover. This ambitious target reflects the company's commitment to continuous innovation, high-quality healthcare, and affordability.

"Healthcare is a fundamental right," the Director emphasises. “At Delius Pharma, we are dedicated to delivering the best through cutting-edge technology and scientific advancements, making essential products accessible to everyone.”

As the pharmaceutical industry evolves, Delius Pharma stands poised to be a major force, shaping the future of healthcare in India.

4. Digital Markitors

Digital Markitors, founded by entrepreneur Ram Swaroop Arora, celebrates a decade of the reshaping of the digital marketing landscape. Over the past ten years, the company has consistently ranked on Google as the best digital marketing agency in Delhi, India.

Specialising in ROI-focused services, Digital Markitors offers SEO, Social Media Optimization (SMO), performance marketing, and online reputation management. Catering to corporate giants, MSMEs, and government entities (B2G clients), the company's success is a result of its dedicated team of experts in digital marketing, SEO, SMO, Performance marketing and Social media management.

Ram Swaroop Arora, the driving force behind Digital Markitors, expressed gratitude, saying, “Our remarkable journey over the past decade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in digital marketing. We remain steadfast in providing cost-effective, high-quality digital marketing solutions.”

Digital Markitors continues to set the standard in the industry, driving businesses to success while maximising ROI. For more information, visit www.digitalmarkitors.com or contact hello@digitalmarkitors.com.

Digital Markitors prioritise affordability without compromising quality, adopting a balanced approach between manual strategies and automation.

5. Divine Talk Astrology

Divine, a prominent astrology app in India, has reported substantial growth over the past year, underlining its dedication to revolutionising the astrology landscape in the country. The surge in user registrations, bolstered by strategic marketing initiatives and a data-centric user acquisition approach, marks a key achievement for the platform.

In a bid to enhance user experience, Divine has implemented a stringent two-round interview process and a quality monitoring team, resulting in an elevated standard of astrologers on the platform. The company's commitment to data-driven strategies is evident in its use of analytics to optimise app features, including algorithms for precise astrologer-user matching, improved chat satisfaction, and increased user retention.

Recognising the evolving user preference for chat consultations, Divine has witnessed significant growth in this area, steering the platform towards heightened profitability. The move towards personalised user journeys, with curated recommendations and special offers, has contributed to increased user engagement and conversion rates.

6. ShoppCart

Shoppcart.com, a prominent player in the digital retail domain, is coming forward as a premier online destination for electronics and gadgets. Specialising in mobile devices, camera equipment, and computer accessories, the platform also offers user-friendly Android and iOS applications.

Shoppcart.com is a customer-centric online retailer that delivers a leisurely and enjoyable shopping experience in the dynamic digital era. Boasting a diverse product range, the platform caters to varied interests, encompassing the latest trending advanced electronics for its customers.

Shoppcart.com carefully curates its collection, emphasising quality and reliability, ensuring access to sought-after items from trusted brands—the platform prioritises customer satisfaction through a user-friendly website, intuitive navigation, and secure payment options. A responsive customer support team is always ready to address inquiries, ensuring a worry-free shopping journey for customers.

7. Greater Infra Projects

Greater Infra Projects, a seasoned real estate player, is setting the stage for savvy investments with a decade-long legacy of exponential growth. Steering clear of grandiose descriptors, the company focuses on delivering tangible value and ensuring optimal returns for its diverse clientele.

"Our target audience spans age groups, appealing to individuals making informed investment decisions. From business proprietors to IT professionals, our projects cater to a wide spectrum," shares the company. All projects are strategically located to guarantee substantial returns, a testament to Greater Infra's commitment to prudent selection.

With a track record of consistent 10X growth in team size and revenue, Greater Infra Projects emphasises sustained customer satisfaction. Clients, from business magnates to tech enthusiasts, repeatedly choose Greater Infra for its discerningly curated projects, showcasing its unwavering credibility.

8. Lantrn Marketing

Lantrn Marketing, a performance marketing agency, is rewriting the success story of startups in India. Launched two years ago with just a dream and a laptop, Lantrn has grown 10 x year-on-years, defying the industry average of 7+ years for similar agencies.

Their secret sauce? Obsessing over results. Lantrn doesn't just generate leads; they treat every lead as a stepping stone to optimise campaigns and drive revenue growth for their clients. This "micro-management with a macro vision" approach has already helped businesses of all sizes put themselves on the map.

Starting from scratch, with no investors or fancy offices, Lantrn's founders built their team one by one, handpicking and training each member to become a revenue-generating powerhouse. This meticulous approach has translated into a thriving company with 35+ employees and two branches across Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Lantrn's story is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and a laser focus on results.

9. Alphabetz International Preschool

In the dynamic landscape of 2024, Alphabetz International Preschool has emerged as a prominent force for change, distinguishing itself as one of the top businesses making a significant difference. As part of the esteemed Ashoka Group, Alphabetz's commitment to "Education for All" has become a resounding call to action.

Alphabetz International Preschool's vision is anchored in providing international-standard education at an affordable cost, reaching out to India's emerging middle class and lower middle class. This steadfast dedication has broken down barriers, making quality early childhood education accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

As it forges ahead with its Pan-India franchise expansion, Alphabetz continues to redefine the preschool landscape. Success stories of franchisees underscore the transformative power of its franchise model, creating a ripple effect of change within communities. In 2024, Alphabetz International Preschool stands as an educational institution and a catalyst for positive change, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a brighter future for all children. For more, Visit Alphabetz International Preschool Official Website at https://alphabetz.in

10. Rebuilding Minds

From a dream of inclusivity to a thriving movement, Rebuilding Minds celebrates two years of transforming mental health awareness and accessibility in India. Founded by young therapist Vishakha Rathi, the organisation has become a one-stop solution for individuals seeking holistic support, top-notch interventions, and multidisciplinary care for various mental health concerns.

Rebuilding Minds goes beyond therapy, fostering education, alleviating stigma, and empowering individuals from all walks of life. Their services span mental health specialisations, online consultations reaching global audiences, and offline sessions in Delhi. Their holistic approach includes wellness programs, a custom-designed wellness journal, group therapy, workshops, and corporate sessions, making mental health support readily available and approachable.

Rebuilding Minds has trained over 1,000 budding psychologists over the years, nurtured a team of 10+ mental health experts, and touched over 12,000 lives. Their team includes senior and well-experienced psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and therapists.

