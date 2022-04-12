DroomPlanet launches ‘Flipside – The Other Side of Parenting’

Two sides to every story, yet we have always listened to one. Speaking of parenting, have you ever heard about it from a child's perspective?

You seemed baffled about the above questions, but DroomPlanet is very evident and so is its recently launched an edifying and intriguing Parenting book ‘Flipside - The Other Side of Parenting’. While the book is written by Dr. Shweta and Smita Singhee, DroomPlanet made it their responsibility to take this book to the maximum number of parents.

A little about the book:

Flipside of Parenting is a book for every parent who feels raising a kid without guidance is intimidating. However, the parenting tips penned with the child's sentiments and challenges seen from their window have made this book unique and a must-read.

In an interesting conversation with author Dr. Shweta, we learned more about the book. "Parenting isn’t a cakewalk. Only the nature of the challenges has shifted over time. Earlier, parents' responsibilities were limited to providing food, education and all other basic needs. However, now, understanding kids' psychological needs, their holistic development and overall grooming are also necessary." She also added that, Almost all the parenting books that we find on the shelves are from the parent's point of view, and we wanted to highlight what a child thinks & feels. We've tried to slip into a child's shoe and see the challenges from their angle.

Talking about contraries has always been a burdensome job, but Dr. Shweta, along with Smita Singhee, has clearly written a genius book. So, if you are expecting a few parenting tips for today’s generation kids, stop right here and get physical book or read the eBook version at https://droomplanet.com/ or Popular e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart.

Designed especially for the Generation Alpha kids, we agree that DroomPlanet is Vikram Singh's & Dr. Shweta’s most compelling and fascinating foundation to date. Working with talented mompreneurs and their team, they have built a unique creative learning platform where Stories drive education with Entertainment & Engagement that focuses on enabling children to unleash their potential & raise them as superior human beings.

We hope that DroomPlanet enhances the lives of many kids as well as parents with this book, Flipside – The Other Side of Parenting.

