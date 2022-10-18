Dry Eyes Solution with Nabhi Chikitsa by 24 CT Naturals

October 18: In today's high-tech world, eye protection is an absolute essential. We have seen spectacles in kids aged just 4–7 years. The navel is the source of all vitality and growth. Your navel, which is also the centre of your body, is one of the most important locations for nourishment and expansion, even as an adult. We must recognize the significance of nabhi oiling therapy in order to protect our children and the next generation from any severe eye problems or eye disease. Nabhi Chikitsa Vision plus Belly Button Oil by 24 CT Naturals is a timely action and pre-prevention measure for dry eyes syndrome.

The founder and CEO of 24 CT Naturals, Aarti Soni & Chetan Soni, had the vision to use the most natural kind of medicine—Ayurveda—to treat all human illnesses and ailments. Various natural oils for health, hair, and skin care are there to heal the body and cure diseases with ayurveda. According to extensive research and study, the huge problem of dry eye syndrome is drastically getting worse. More than 50% of Indians, from teenagers to adults or even the seniors, are afflicted with the condition, both knowingly and unknowingly, as a result of constant screening, inadequate nutrition, improper blood circulation in the veins, and an unbalanced lifestyle. She then discovered that belly button oiling was a natural remedy for a number of conditions, including Eye redness due to high blood pressure, white sticky gel near eyes, eye weariness, lack of tears, eye fatigue, headache through eyes, and many more.

Dry eyes are the genesis of countless eye illnesses, including blurry vision, glaucoma, cataracts, eye pain, eye strain, and eye redness, as well as photophobia. According to Dry Eye Assessment and Management Study, “Dry eye is a highly prevalent condition that significantly affects quality of life, and is additionally a major risk factor for a variety of corneal and ocular surface morbidities such as corneal infection, thinning, and contact lens intolerance. Disease definitions vary between studies, but studies that define dry eye based upon symptoms report a prevalence ranging from 6.5 to 52.4% with the majority reporting a prevalence around 20%.” In a recent natural history study of dry eye, blurry vision was reported as moderate to very severe in 58% of dry eye patients compared with only 10.5% in normal controls.

Ignoring dry eyes can cause permanent vision loss, so it’s not something to be taken lightly. From mild symptoms like difficulty in opening eyes, headache due to eye pain, eye stiffness, and eye pain to more serious conditions like dry eye rheumatoid arthritis, optic neuropathy, eye retinopathy, glucoma, and more, the list of arising issues is so long. That’s why “prevention is better than cure” is a well-known adage. We must take care of ourselves before getting infected with such fatal or incurable diseases.

The 72,000 veins that branch off from the Nabhi let it to reach every corner of the body, allowing it to effectively treat issues from its root cause. Any kind of discord in the area around the navel has repercussions throughout the body, particularly in the digestive system. It connects thousands of nerve endings, so massaging it relieves not only bodily ills but also our insecurities. This builds confidence and also promotes good health. Nabhi chikitsa is extremely effective on all levels, yet its advantages are underappreciated. It affects the mind, body, and spirit on a holistic level.

Therefore, Aarti Soni developed the greatest Nabhi oil, called Nabhi Chikitsa Vision Plus Belly Button Oil, to cure dry eyes and other eye-related conditions. In addition to repairing the harm caused by dry eyes, Nabhi Oil encourages healthy blood circulation by removing impurities from the veins, detoxifying the body, and curing the condition from the inside out. With its dosha-balancing abilities, it balances the production of tears, which is what causes dry eyes in the first place. Alochaka pitta in Nabhi Chikitsa Vision Plus Belly Button Oil, balances the khara, ruksha, and chala guna, which increases the production of tears. Thus, if you want permanent eye protection and more information about Aarti Soni and her oils, go online and do a search.

You can order online: https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/0D1CF068-F493-45C9-A7EE-B1859DD831F9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The information does not constitute medical/health advice.