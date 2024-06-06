DS Group Unveils # SaveTheFuture Campaign Highlights A Social Change on ‘World Environment Day’

New Delhi, June 5th, 2024 – Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, celebrated World Environment Day by launching an innovative awareness campaign, #SaveTheFuture. This compelling campaign highlights the pressing need for sustainable living and the disastrous outcomes of unchecked environmental degradation.

This innovative #SaveTheFuture campaign kicked off on June 5th, on World Environment Day, with a unique ‘newspaper of the future’ print ad which is the centre piece of this campaign. Scanning a code opens a video showcasing future headlines like ‘The grass is no longer greener on either side,’ ending with the message: ‘Our sayings will lose their essence if we don’t act now to save the nature.’ The Campaign will unfold in phases, utilizing various media and digital platforms to convey its message.

Throwing light on the recently launched campaign, Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “DS Group has always reaffirmed its commitment to a greener and more sustainable planet. With our latest #SaveTheFuture campaign, we aim to provoke thought and inspire action through innovative storytelling and digital engagement. The #SaveTheFuture campaign serves as a wake-up call, urging individuals and communities to rethink their relationship with nature and adopt sustainable practices for a better tomorrow for future generations.”

The #SaveTheFuture campaign is built on a profound insight into human nature ‘our tendency to undervalue the treasures we possess until they are lost’. Through a combination of innovative and tech-based storytelling and immersive visuals, DS Group endeavours to showcase a glimpse of a possible future ravaged by environmental neglect. The campaign will run on various social media platforms, where AI-generated images will highlight issues like pollution and the importance of preserving water reservoirs, complemented by reels from content creators, etc. An AI-created audio-visual montage will depict a grim future if degradation continues.

The #SaveTheFuture campaign is poised to make a significant impact on World Environment Day and beyond, challenging individuals and institutions to confront the stark realities of environmental degradation and embrace a collective commitment to positive change.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

