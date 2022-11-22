Dubai Visa Apply

Dubai is one of the most traveled cities of the United Arab Emirates and is the land of many wonders that makes tourists awestruck. From the world's tallest buildings Burj Khalifa to architecture that spell bounds onlookers, unquestionably, Dubai beats all travel destinations. The best part, the Dubai visa for Indians is not a complicated process and can be acquired in a matter of few days provided you have a passport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dubai Visa process involves first understanding your type of stay in the location which will determine the costs and other complexities of entry. Unlike the procedure to apply UAE Visa Online, applying for a Visa in Dubai is simpler and fast. The process to Apply Dubai Visa online entails submitting all the necessary documentation as mentioned on the official website of the UAE government.

The Dubai visa fees may vary from ₹2,000 to ₹18,000, as per the requirements. One of the best things that the UAE government offers to the visitors is Visa on arrival. This is a short-term visa as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Immigration offers the option of a "Dubai visa on arrival," which can be obtained without prior arrangement once you arrive in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prices for a Dubai for Indians starts depends upon whether you wish to acquire a visit, travel or work visa along with depending upon the third party operator you are getting in association for your visa, however, one should only apply for a visa application through a trusted and genuine platform.

Post the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become pertinent to have a Covid insurance. It should also be noted that getting travel insurance has been mandated by the UAE government and should be taken into consideration for traveling to Dubai city.

The best visa prices inclusive of Covid insurance are listed below. You can opt for an express visa to fasten the process of acquiring a visa and get the fastest and safe experience for your trip. This facility is not available for every country’s visa process, but for Indians looking for Dubai Visa, it is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

30 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 430 AED

30 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism (Express) + Insurance (Covid) - 630 AED

60 Days Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 1640 AED

30 Days Multiple Entry Tourist E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 1820 AED

60 Days Job Seeker E-Dubai Tourism + Insurance (Covid) - 3200 AED

You can relish an enjoyable experience by signing up for any of the above-mentioned packages as per your requirements with friends and family in a convenient manner. The packages will enable you to look forward to a stress-free journey, for understanding of the documents needed for the Dubai Visa for Indians, click here.

In case you are eligible for a visa on arrival, then you need not purchase a pre-arranged visa and directly acquire a visa when you arrive in Dubai. To understand the eligibility criteria for visa on Arrival for Indian citizens, click here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.