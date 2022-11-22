Dubai Visa Online Price

Surely, for once in your lifetime you might have thought of visiting Dubai. The name comes with a lot of fame itself. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Canal, Gold and Diamond Park, and many more are the places that attract people from all around the world. One of the most common questions among the people traveling is, the cost of acquiring a visa to Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dubai Visa can be acquired seamlessly with a very step-by-step procedure which can be completed in a matter of a week with the right guidance. To apply Dubai Visa online, the following is the breakdown which lists out the various types of Visa to make a sound decision.

Dubai E-Visa is basically a visa for Dubai via which you can get entry in Dubai. As this is E-Visa so it would not be in any piece of paper this will be in electronic form which is the PDF format. With this E-Visa you can travel whole Dubai and other Emirates of UAE easily and freely.

You can visit Dubai with E-Visa to attend a ceremony or gathering or if you wanted to stay there with your love one’s Dubai e-Visa is solution for all. As we have seen too much about Dubai so one can visit for sightseeing with E-Visa and can-do shopping, attend any show, have fun and many more. This E-Visa is acceptable all over the UAE and give permits to enter the country and enjoy. Getting E-Visa is so easy and requires no hassle as all things done online. For more query kindly visit to our expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Below-mentioned is the visa costing for travelers willing to take a trip to Dubai. It should be noted that the procedure to get a Dubai Visa differs from the process of UAE Visa Online. The list below is based on the number of days you wish to travel, the type of entry and the type of travel, i.e tourist, transit etc. Our team, which has facilitated thousands of individuals to acquire a visa seamlessly, has enlisted the details below.

30 Days Dubai Tourist eVisa Single Entry

This is a 30 Days single entry and single exit visa which is valid for 58 days from the date of insurance. This visa will cost a person ₹430 AED.

96 Hours Dubai Transit visa with Medical Insurance (Covid)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Visa is similar to 48 hours Dubai transit visa and similarly it is valid for 30 days. The cost for such kind of Visa is ₹2999.

60 Days Dubai Tourist Visa with Medical Insurance (Covid)

This is a type of visa is used by people for who are regular visitors and gives you provision to stay upto 60 days. The visa validity is 58 days and a 60 days Dubai tourist visa will cost around ₹730 AED.

60 Days Dubai Visa Multiple Entry with Medical Insurance (Covid)

Travelers staying in Dubai for an extended period of time or making repeated trips can obtain a visa that is valid for 60 days. The validity of such visa is 58 days and this multiple entry type will cost around ₹2200 AED.

30 Days Multiple Entry Dubai Visa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Visa is valid for 58 days and multiple entry tourist visa suitable for people visiting for business, seminars & exhibitions, or a vacation and transit. This usually costs ₹1430 AED.

India to Dubai Visa costs are quite affordable and follow a very easy process. To explore the beauty of Dubai, even if you are visiting during a transit, you can relish many world known destinations with a particular type of Visa.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}