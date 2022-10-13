Duelling Meme Coins: Tamadoge & Floki Inu grope; Big Eyes Coin has $6M Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is taking off in a big way. In the delicate ecosystem of meme coins, how a currency begins often indicates how it will continue.

Now in the fifth stage of its presale, the debutant cryptocurrency is making waves in the market. At the time of writing, it has raised over $6M, and this growth has every chance of continuing.

This rapid fundraising has left other meme coins scratching their heads. If Big Eyes can follow its current trend, it has the potential to soar straight past its rival coins Tamadoge (TAMA) and Floki Inu (FLOKI).

In the following article, I’ll explore the reasons behind the major success of Big Eyes Coin’s presale, and contrast it to those of the cryptocurrencies listed above.

Floki Inu: Downward Trends for Veteran Meme Coin

Floki Inu (FLOKI) has certainly secured its measure of success in today’s cryptocurrency markets. It’s counted among the most popular meme coins available at present. FLOKI is an ERC-20 token on the Etherium blockchain, and a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. These factors make FLOKI a coin with a stable technical foundation and firm security.

The founders of Floki Inu (FLOKI) refer to the coin and its holders as a ‘movement’ rather than simply a coin. The coin promises many exciting applications, such as in Floki Inu’s NFT-powered gaming metaverse, ‘Valhalla,’ and through a scholarly platform developed around the token, dubbed ‘Floki Inuversity.’

The token’s developers have also made strong efforts to foster a thriving community around the currency. Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been listed in the top 10 for social engagement on LunarCrash’s leaderboards. In addition, the team behind the currency have partnered with CryptoCart, allowing the coin to be used at over 1,700 stores worldwide.

Despite these facts, the price ranges of Floki Inu (FLOKI) have recently spiralled in a downward trend. The coin has experienced a value collapse of over 70% in recent months, though the past business week has offered some relief, with a bounce back to a value of $0.000007415 easing the worries of the coin’s community - the ‘Floki Vikings.’

It must be stated, however, that Floki Inu (FLOKI) has had far longer to establish itself in the world of cryptocurrencies than the other coins we’ll examine in this article. Read on to find out why the alternative coins may soon soar past FLOKI.

Tamadoge: False Start Uncovers Red Flags in Newcomer

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a newcomer to the alternative and meme coin scene, and at first, this currency showed promising signs. Following in the footsteps of dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the aforementioned Floki Inu (FLOKI), the token generated a lot of hype in its early days.

Tamadoge (TAMA) enjoyed a successful presale, with an explosive $19M being raised in support of the coin.

Further features and applications for this new token were indicators of success and longevity. The developers have promised that the coin and its platform will allow for Metaverse integration, associated NFT collections with varying degrees of rarity, and a play-to-earn online gaming system where token holders can compete with their Tamadoge NFTs to earn rewards.

The founders of the coin have even initiated a giveaway of the token’s first set of NFTs. The winner will receive $100K worth of NFT items.

All these factors should have queued up Tamadoge (TAMA) to dominate as an exciting new coin. However, the buzz surrounding TAMA seems to have failed to secure its growth. Despite enormous growth (nearing 200%) in its first week after launch, the coin’s rise has stalled in the past week. The value of the token has depreciated significantly - from its weekly high last week, it has dropped by more than 80%. Early signs hint that this descent may continue - meaning this coin has failed to live up to its promising debut.

Big Eyes Coin: Enormous Presale Sets up Success

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is taking off in a big way.

In similar fashion to Tamadoge (TAMA), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is new to the cryptocurrency scene. In stark contrast, however, it is in ascendance rather than decline.

This exciting token carries the mission statement of integrating cuteness to cryptocurrency. The coin’s clever marketing uses the power of adorable cats as its advertising mascots. Many cryptocurrency publications are tipping Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as the hottest meme coin in the future of the market.

Currently in its presale stage of development, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised a jaw-dropping figure of $6M already, and may break past the $7M mark in the coming days. This figure is especially impressive given the infancy of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Furthermore, the coin has been audited by Solidity Finance, who found it to be 100% secure for investors. Security is certain, as the team behind Big Eyes was verified by CoinSniper. This means that there’s no chance for disaster: this success is based on a solid foundation.

Final Thoughts

While Floki Inu (FLOKI) has found itself struggling to sustain its initial victories, and Tamadoge (TAMA) has found its efforts to capture the hearts and wallets of investors lacking, the plucky Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems set to catch up to and indeed overtake each of these currencies in turn.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.