DY PATIL UNIVERSITY’S MANAGEMENT SCHOOL GETS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BOOST

The need to upgrade and meet the demands of 21st century’s business environment has prompted the DY Patil management to bolster the learning experience of VPSoM. The new curriculum will feature subjects that address climate change and sustainability, key areas that drive today’s enterprise eco-system. This welcome financial boost will go a long way in redefining the conventional education structure followed by regular B-schools over the years. It will nurture 'mindful purpose-driven business leaders' of the future through education that focuses on the 4Ps of business: Purpose, People, Planet, and Profits.

Time to mitigate the impending decline of adaptable and resilient business professionals.

Business education in India has become a business rather than a discipline, and VPSoM has tactfully addressed this. Its revolutionary pedagogical 3-E framework of education focuses on:

• Experiential Learning

• Experimental Approach

• Entrepreneurial spirit

VPSoM makes this possible via an immersion program with partner universities abroad, wider corporate connections, deeper corporate engagement and mentoring by global stalwarts of startups. An industry expert can groom you to make strategic decisions whenever needed. They also help you critically evaluate and provide feedback when you get used to looking through a tinted glass.

The other part of the contemporary business scenario that no one is looking at is being mindful of the environment. In the near future, being compliant with nature will be as central to doing business as compiling a balance sheet. Therefore, VPSoM's business management education aligns with the 'Environment, Sustainability, and Governance’ model.

The university has also collaborated with Harvard Business School, where the students get guided by the academic counselors and teaching professors at HBS during their foundational stages.

VPSoM understands that the need of the hour is not more ruthless competitors but mindful business leaders who desire to promote conscious capitalism. To this end, it provides an education that imparts moral and ethical values to its students and trains socially conscious business leaders who want to bring about righteous change in society. Employers have noticed that freshly minted management graduates, even those from the best schools, lack the skills needed to thrive in the contemporary business landscape.

The yardstick to measure any business school's success should be solely their graduates' competence. At VPSoM, our credentials are a big testimony to how we are building an army of change makers:

· Given the "A" Grade by the NAAC

· UGC recognized

· AICTE approved

VPSoM has set the narrative where careers will be made through responsible leadership acumen nurtured on the attributes of innovative thought, logic and empathy rather than just theoretical knowledge imparted by books or papers. This unique approach will go a long way in setting the paradigms of quality management education for years to come.

Website link: http://vpsm.dypatil.edu/

