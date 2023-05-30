Earthy Tweens: Sustainable Kids’ Fashion and the Brand’s Growth Strategy

Earthy Tweens, a sustainable and eco-friendly brand for kids’ clothing and toys, has been inspired by a growing trend in India towards organic and Earth friendly clothing & toys. In this Q&A, the CEO of Earthy Tweens , Mr. Nishant Kumar, discusses the reasons behind this trend, driven by a collective consciousness among modern shoppers to buy clothing that is not harmful to the environment and is sustainable. He believes choosing sustainable clothing promotes eco-friendliness and reduces one’s carbon footprint, making it an excellent investment for parents.

How has the demand for organic clothing in India increased in recent years, and what factors have contributed to this trend?

The demand for organic clothing in India has been on the rise in recent years. The reasons are many. Firstly, there has been a shift in the mentality of buyers towards eco-friendly fashion. This trend is sustainable rather than a short-lived fad. Secondly, globalisation and advancements in Information Technology have made people aware of the environmental exploitation associated with the production processes of inorganic clothing materials and the high pollution levels. Therefore, people have chosen sustainable and organic wear to support ecological sustenance. Overall, the demand for organic clothing can be attributed to a collective consciousness among modern shoppers to buy clothing that does not exploit the environment. In a Post covid world ecological and environmental consciousness has immensely risen.

What key elements have made sustainable clothing fashion a successful business model in the current market?

The success of a business model largely depends on customer interests and economic indulgence. In the current market, sustainable fashion has gained significant momentum, particularly in urban areas of India, where consumers are increasingly purchasing organic clothing. This trend is part of a broader intellectual shift in the fashion and lifestyle industry, where people are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their choices. With rising pollution levels, consumers are seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional fashion. As a result, “green shopping” has become a popular trend. The high quality and unique characteristics of sustainable clothing make it an attractive option for consumers. Additionally, the growing ideological concerns among the general public towards environmental sustainability are further driving the demand for organic materials in the fashion industry.

Why are more and more new parents choosing sustainable clothing options for their children, and how do these choices benefit their families?

More and more new parents are opting for sustainable clothing options for their children for several reasons. Firstly, organic clothing is known for its reliability, durability, and long-lasting nature, making it an excellent investment for parents. Additionally, it is easy to wash, delicate, and does not wear down quickly, making it supremely comfortable for children. This type of clothing is also permeable, allowing children’s skin to breathe and preventing irritation or rashes. Parents can also rest easy knowing that organic wear is made without harmful chemicals and toxins, which can cause allergies or other health issues. Choosing sustainable clothing also promotes eco-friendliness and reduces one’s carbon footprint. By introducing these values to their children early on, parents instil a sense of responsibility towards the environment and make it a way of life for their families. The benefits of choosing sustainable clothing options for children are numerous, making it popular among modern and eco-conscious parents.

In what ways has sustainable clothing begun to dominate kids’ fashion, and how do aesthetic designs contribute to its growing popularity?

Sustainable clothing has emerged as a popular trend in Kids’ fashion, and its popularity is mainly due to its aesthetic designs. Earthy colours and breezy floral patterns are some of the most sought-after designs in Sustainable Clothing for kids. Parents increasingly opt for colours such as rust, marigold, navy, brown, sage, turmeric, and terracotta for their children’s clothing, as they believe these colours promote a connection with nature and instil the correct values in them. Polkadots, Scribble-Scrabble, and Funky prints are also popular designs in Sustainable Clothing sets for kids. These designs look great and contribute to the sustainability movement by being made from eco-friendly materials.

What inspired you to start Earthy Tweens, and how did your journey towards creating a sustainable, eco-friendly kids’ clothing and toy brand begin?

As an individual and a parent both, I am concerned about ecology, sustainability and a better future for our kids, and it led me to start Earthy Tweens. As parents we struggled to get good Natural & Organic products for our kids in the market.The definition of Premium brand necessarily did not mean skin friendly or planet friendly brand. The journey towards creating a sustainable, eco-friendly kids’ clothing and toy brand started with researching and understanding the materials and fabrics used to make organic clothing. I wanted to ensure that the products were eco-friendly, comfortable, and stylish. We partnered with local artisans with expertise in handloom and natural dyeing techniques. We started creating our line of organic clothing and toys for kids. Our brand has been growing steadily, and we are proud to contribute towards a sustainable future for our children.

What are your future plans for Earthy Tweens, and how do you envision the brand evolving in the coming years?

Our plans for Earthy Tweens are focused on expanding our brand into new categories and product lines. We are exploring opportunities to enter the FMCG sector, focusing on offering children healthy and organic snack options. We are also planning to expand our lifestyle offerings with a new product made from sustainable raw materials and essential during child’s lifecycle. In addition, we will be launching offline stores in various locations across the National Capital Region (NCR) and other regions to increase our territorial reach. Overall, we envision Earthy Tweens evolving into a multi-dimensional brand and a one stop destination for parents,that offers a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly products for children and their families and cares about the planet.

