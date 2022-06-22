EaseMyTrip announces mega sale to celebrate its 14th Anniversary

To celebrate its 14th Anniversary, EaseMyTrip has announced a mega sale on the flight, railway, bus and hotel bookings. The mega sale will include irresistible deals across verticals and will span over 4 days, starting from 22nd June 2022 till 25th June 2022. The sale will see participation from several airlines & hotel partners and will include deals from partnered banks for those purchasing with select credit cards. The company also expects a 20-25% increase in traffic during the course of the sale.

As a part of the sale, customers will be offered fantastic discounts on domestic and international flights as well on international and domestic hotels, and bus bookings. Customers can avail a flat 14% off up to INR. 2,022 for domestic flight bookings with a minimum value of INR.5000, and a flat 10% off up to INR.10,000 for international flight bookings with a minimum value of INR.7500. Customers can also avail flat 20% up to INR. 5,000 for domestic hotels and flat 20% up to INR. 10,000 for international hotels for minimum booking values of INR.1000 and INR.2000 respectively. For bus bookings, customers can avail flat 15% up to INR 500 for a minimum value of INR.500. To grab these amazing discounts, customers will have to make the payment using coupon code: ANNIVERSARY via Credit Card. The offers are valid on both website and Mobile application and to our new and existing customers. Additionally, special discounts will be offered to customers making payments via partner/participating banks. *T&C apply. Customers can check out this link to know more about the offers https://www.easemytrip.com/offer/anniversary-sale.

In the post pandemic era, this is the first time that EaseMyTrip is conducting a sale of this magnitude and it is coinciding with their 14th Anniversary. The travel sentiment is currently at its strongest point, and the introduction of this sale will further contribute to a strong revival of the industry and cater to the growing pent-up demand for travel.

Speaking on the occasion, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip stated, “EaseMyTrip is commemorating its 14th anniversary and this milestone is a sentiment to the customer loyalty that we have received over the years. It is our gratitude to come up with the mega sale and bring indelightful offers across verticals. Customers are always the centre at EaseMyTrip and it has been our constant endeavour to offer the best-priced booking options along with exceptional customer service, throughout.

Adding to it, ‘’Over the last 14 years, we have grown exponentially to become the second largest OTA in the country and are on our way of becoming one of the largest travel tech organizations globally. We look forward to yet another exciting year ahead as we continue to focus on providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class travel experiences for our customers.”

EaseMyTrip is one of the very few e-commerce platforms in the world that bootstrapped itself to the IPO. In the last 14 years of its existence, EaseMyTrip has never raised capital from any external sources and has grown market-share via profits and internal accruals. The company, which has been profitable since inception, provides its customers with the options of zero convenience fees* and full refunds*.

*T&Cs applied

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.