Easy Steps To Avoid Bank Charges And Save Money Better

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Almost everyone today has a savings account. But only a few know the type of bank charges different services attract. Whether they are ATM transactions or the issuance of cheque books, there is a minimum transaction fee attached to most banks. These fees are not fixed and vary across banks and account types.

Let’s look at the services that typically attract bank charges and tips to avoid such fees.

Choose a low-fee account to avoid savings account charges

Many banks charge fees for various services, such as cash withdrawals, electronic transfers, etc. These fees can vary depending on the bank and the type of account you have. However, there are some banks that offer fee-free savings accounts to their customers.

For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers "Zero Fee Banking*" to its savings account holders on 28 commonly used services such as chequebook re-issuance, debit card issuance, duplicate passbook issuance, stop payment of cheque, SMS alert, etc.

Non-home branch transactions

The home branch is where a customer opens a savings account. Most banks levy fees for non-branch transactions like cash deposits and withdrawals over a certain amount. Third-party cash withdrawals may also be limited up to a certain amount.

As the charges and conditions on non-branch transactions vary across banks, it’s important to be aware of your bank’s charges on them. For example, some banks may allow non-branch transactions for free in your home city, while others like IDFC FIRST Bank do not charge any fees across all branch locations.

To avoid paying this fee, keep your non-home branch transactions to a minimum. If you move a new location, it’s always wise to change your home branch account closer to where you live or work.

Opt out of SMS alert charges

Bank may charge SMS charges to its customers for providing SMS notifications for transactions or events related to their savings account. These SMS alerts can include information about account balance updates, transaction alerts, and other account activities.

Customers may be able to opt out of SMS alerts or choose to receive alerts only for specific types of transactions to avoid unnecessary charges.

Avoid ATM fees by using ATMs within your bank's network

With several ATMs available nationwide, people use ATMs extensively for cash withdrawals.

Nowadays, you can withdraw money from any bank’s ATM. However, you may have to pay a fee after a certain number of ATM withdrawals from banks other than where you hold an account. You can avoid such charges by using your own bank's ATM and limiting the use of other bank’s ATMs.

In conclusion, managing your bank charges is an essential aspect of personal finance. Even though bank fees appear small, they can add up to significant amounts over time, which can negatively impact your finances. Following the tips outlined in this article can help you reduce the amount of money you spend on bank charges.

While almost every bank charges fees for the services they provide, Zero-Fee Banking* by IDFC FIRST Bank assures no fees or bank charges for 28 commonly used Savings Account services, including those listed above. Additionally, the bank offers attractive interest rates and monthly interest credits, allowing customers to grow their savings quickly.

Take advantage of digital banking tools, maintain a healthy balance, apply for credit card, and review your bank statements regularly. By being proactive and mindful of your bank charges, you can save money and stay in control of your finances.

Disclaimer: *IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on ₹10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account. These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.