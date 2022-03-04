e’clat Superior to go live with its Women’s Day Sale with 40% discount

Luxury Skincare brand, e’clat Superior, is all ready to go live with their Women’s Day Sale from March 5 continuing till March 8, 2022. During the sale, the brand will be offering a flat 40% discount on all their products available on their website. To enjoy more offers one can use code WOMEN40 during the time of checkout and get excellent benefits.

Along with the discount offer, e’clat Superior is also offering free gifts on the purchase of above 1000 rupees. Through this offer, they want to empower women by providing them with a healthy skincare routine that is vital for regenerated skin. Cleansers, Toners, Moisturisers, Serums, Sunscreens, Night Masks, Sheet Masks, Exfoliators, Shampoo, Conditioners, Oils, and all other categories listed on the website are all eligible for the offer.



For all those women who follow skincare on daily basis, they are offering discounts not only on individual products but also on their ten exclusive kits. The kits available on their website are Age Smart Pro-ageing Combo Kit, Festival Glitz Kit, Glow & Radiance Combo, Intensive Hydration Combo Kit, Sparkling Eyes kit, e’clat Acne Edit kit, Even Up Pigmentation Corrective Kit, High Profile Men Kit, e’clat Superior sculpt Glutathione serum kit with Jade Roller and Gua Sha Stone, e’clat-h Hair Kit.

Commenting about International Women’s Day, founder Sandeep Gupta says, “Every year on this special occasion, we try to empower women around to make them feel more confident. And, one of the best things to make them feel good is offering them products that would help them boost their inner strength and look more confident. Having healthy skin is what adds to your beauty and with our hydrating kits we make sure that women get complete skincare.”



“I am glad that we are going live with our sale and like our previous sale I hope people will reap the maximum benefit out of it. Through these kinds of sales, we have gathered a large number of users who even wish to continue for the long term. Building trust by providing a good skincare regime is our motto and we are happy that we are able to do it. We are always helping our users to come one step closer to healthy skin,” he further added.

Always working behind on developing quality products, e’clat Superior serums are worth trying. This is the reason why they have emerged as the fastest-growing premium skincare brand. Their serums are suitable for all skin types, and inculcating e’clat Superior products in skincare routine will be of great use.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.