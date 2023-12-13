Eco-Friendly Dinnerware for the Modern Host: Introducing GoEco's Compostable Tableware Collection

GoEco, the leading manufacturer of eco-friendly and biodegradable dinnerware, GoEco is proud to announce its commitment to the highest quality, sustainable, durable, cost-effective, and versatile solutions with the introduction of its new bagasse compostable tableware collection.

With a focus on promoting eco-friendly products, GoEco stands out in the industry with its sophisticatedly designed, completely biodegradable, and affordable products for the modern host. These features enable modern hosts and businesses to enjoy convenient and environment-friendly clean-up.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The ISO-certified and FDA-approved company, GoEco specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of a variety of sugarcane bagasse compostable tableware products such as plates, bowls, meal trays, food containers, and clamshells sourced from renewable plant fibers.

With a passion for maintaining a clean environment, GoEco strives to exceed customer expectations with truly eco-friendly and all-natural products keeping the environment and human safety in mind.

All the products offered by GoEco are hundred percent plastic free and compostable. The products are food, microwave, and environment safe.

The leading packaging and containers manufacturing unit in India, GoEco, is committed to providing excellent packaging solutions that prioritize the environment, intending to create a waste-free nation. Headquartered in Neemrana-Rajasthan, GoEco was launched in 2018. The company recognizes the rising environmental issue of plastic pollution in waterways and sets out on a mission to change the situation with its impeccable services.

"We have declared an open war against environmental pollution with our thoughtful range of eco-friendly products. Each product we deliver to our customers has been derived from renewable resources and is completely biodegradable. We provide eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and foam containers, which sets us apart from our competition," says the company's founder.

GoEco's commitment to excellence in packaging and container production makes it India's leading biodegradable compostable tableware manufacturer. The brand is devoted to creating a better planet with its fairly-priced and sophisticatedly designed single-use dinnerware for the modern host. GoEco's sustainable production and beautiful design appeal greatly to the socially conscious and environment friendly consumer.

GoEco’s lightweight and sturdy range of compostable tableware collections can withstand cold and hot food items. The products have been created from sugarcane bagasse, a re-purposed by-product derived from sugarcane. The commercially compostable and biodegradable tableware collection can help relish all meals without any limitations or causing harm to the environment.

"GoEco's team of a highly-skilled, strong-minded, and experienced workers, technocrats, and supervisors have put in the utmost effort to uphold the quality of our products. Our consistent commitment to designing, developing, and delivering premium quality adds to our product's aesthetic appeal and reliability. We are justifiably proud of our trendsetting approach and delivering material processed and produced to meet international standards," added the Founder of the company.

GoEco's new collection of compostable tableware for the modern host is free from heavy metals or harmful chemicals. All the products are free from cancer-causing agents. The water and oil-resistant product are a must-have for all the social and environment-conscious citizens out there.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.