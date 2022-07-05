ECOLE GLOBALE STUDENTS ARE AMONG THE TOP PERFORMERS IN NEET (UG), JEE, AND CLAT

The exemplary performance of Ecoliers in the recently conducted national-level competitive exams has brought Ecole Globale International Girls School into the limelight. Shreya Singhal secured an AIR 98 in the NEET-UG and added so much value to Ecole Globale's name. Akriti Sharma, Ananya Mishra, and Samiya Hussain secured AIR 846, 1035, and 15891, respectively. They were the top scorers of the 2021 batch. Twenty girls also cracked the prestigious and rigorous JEE exam and are now seeking admission into the top IITs of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ecoliers have also attained exceptional results in international exams like SAT, TOEFL, and IELTS and made their way into some of the most prestigious universities globally like Middlesex University, Carleton University, The London School of Economics and Political Science, The University of Nottingham, Canadian Flight Centre, etc. The school hosts a prestigious foreign exchange programme that allows students to get international exposure. Kriti Puri (Placed at Simon Fraser University under business administration, Canada), Avantika Mehra (in Middlesex University pursuing Business Management), and Jayanti Tayal (pursuing Masters in International Business Management from Griffin College, Dublin, Ireland) are some recent International placements from Ecole Globale International Girls School.

The performance record of Ecoliers in the national level exams is also commendable. The students have performed phenomenally while securing top positions in CBSE board exams. In 2021, Sneha Jain topped the CBSE class 10th in Dehradun by securing a whopping 96.6%. In 2018, Guntash Obhan made a historical feat by securing 99% in the 12th CBSE Board exams bagging 1st rank in state and AIR 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRIORITIZING THE COMPETITIVE EXAM TRAINING: A bold strategy toward success

The two most sought-after undergraduate exams, attempted by almost every Indian student, have become a significant assessment parameter for every student. Recent findings indicated that the NEET/ JEE student clearance statistics of a school became a linchpin for the admission process. Recognizing this need, Ecole Globale International School decided to materialize its curriculum into favouring the competitive exam preparation assisting the girls in approaching the competition with preparedness. The result of this action has borne promising results encouraging the authorities to expand and enhance the programme.

The school has introduced a training and coaching department dedicated to NEET-UG and JEE preparation. Classes are scheduled periodically to help the students prepare for the exams and provide all the course material. Across India, experts have been hired to guide the girls throughout their preparation journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ecole Globale possesses every possible amenity to aid the students in their learning process.

LEVELING UP THE OPPORTUNITY SPECTRUM

With massive competition in the field, the school authorities have also come forward with several other career paths for the girls. The school has engineered an extensive career counseling cell that helps the girls in assessing their potential and selecting a career option that best suits their abilities. The school offers a plethora of opportunities ranging from culinary to fashion design. The school has also introduced a meritorious finishing school programme ensuring that its students shine and conquer any challenge with grace. It is the first-ever finishing school in India that envisions revolutionizing the prospects of schooling by targeting the holistic development of the girls. Ecoliers stand apart from the crowd because of their striking demeanor providing them with an edge in the real world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The school is one of the few in India that accommodates an exemplary sports curriculum hosting an array of sports belonging to almost every category. An Olympic standard pool, an equitation ground, a shooting range, a lawn tennis court, a basketball court, a badminton court, etc. are few of the numerous sporting facilities provided by the school. The girls have also bagged various accolades in various state, national and international level sports events.

LEARNING IN A PERFECT VINCITY

With a state of art infrastructure sprawled over a beautiful 45 acres of landscape, Ecole Globale provides the perfect setting for the girls to attain knowledge and develop their potential. The peaceful aura of the surroundings, free from city hustle-bustle and distractions is optimum for competitive exam preparation. It is also one of the safest schools in the country for girls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ecole Globale possesses every possible amenity to aid the students in their learning process. An advanced library is eminent in providing students with all the study material to prepare for any competition. Ecole Globale is the best bet for a girl's overall development and success. It has several national and international accolades added to its name and is also an internationally acclaimed school. It is the top CBSE girls boarding school in India and is progressing as one of the most sought-after institutions in the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}