Ecultify Celebrates Five Incredible Years of Innovation and Growth

India, June 7, 2023:Ecultify,a comprehensive 360-degree solution provider is celebrating a remarkable five-year milestone in its journey of innovative marketing on 7th June, 2023. Co-founded by Engineers turned marketers, Mayur Khatwani and Vivek Kumar, the company's bedrock is their shared belief: to always push the boundaries of what is possible, leveraging their engineering backgrounds.



The company spans every segment of online marketing from design and video, to influencer marketing, social media, performance-driven campaigns, brand solutions and so much more. Their strength lies in their tech-forward approach, pushing the envelope consistently with inventive marketing campaigns across various digital platforms which allowed them to expand to the middle east. It's this spirit and dedication to excellence that has solidified Ecultify as a disruptor in the creative tech industry.

Fueled by a steadfast commitment to innovation, Khatwani and Kumar have cultivated a culture of continual growth and expansion, always striving to redefine what's possible in the realm of marketing. From their beginnings as ambitious entrepreneurs, their journey to the forefront of digital innovation has been truly inspiring.

Unwavering in their commitment to pioneering solutions, Ecultify launched Metaevents, their Web 3.0 arm

Ecultify's diverse portfolio is a testament to their wide-ranging capabilities. Their collaboration with Flipkart, allowed them to design products for renowned brands like HRX and MuscleBlaze.

In the realm of children’s entertainment, they took a giant leap by partnering with Nickelodeon to orchestrate India's first-ever Metaverse concert for kids. This project not only resonated with the young audience but also exemplified Ecultify’s proficiency in leveraging cutting-edge technology Winning two gold awards for this campaign.

Paytm Money, one of their key collaborations, gave rise to one of the largest fintech YouTube IPs - 'Paytm Money Talks.' This collaboration reinforced Ecultify's promise to deliver powerful, impact-driven campaigns that help their clients engage audiences and deliver measurable results.

Co-founder Mayur Khatwani sums up their ambitions neatly: “Ecultify began with a passion for harnessing technological innovation in digital marketing, and after five exciting years, this passion remains our driving force. As we celebrate our anniversary, we're unveiling a new brand identity rooted in our core values: 'Connect, Create, and Cultify’ – we connect brands with people, create meaningful interactions, and cultivate lasting impressions, fostering a unique digital cult. We are not just a digital marketing company; we're pioneers on a journey of creating meaningful connections and lasting impressions in the digital realm. Here's to making a difference, one digital breakthrough at a time!”

In partnership with Madison World, they dared to create Kamaverse, India's first sex wellness and sex education museum in the metaverse. This bold initiative underscores Ecultify’s dedication to kick-starting essential conversations through engaging digital platforms.

Unwavering in their commitment to pioneering solutions, Ecultify launched Metaevents, their Web 3.0 arm. This innovative platform blazes trails in the realms of AR, VR, Metaverse, NFTs, and AI, exemplifying Ecultify's determination to stay ahead of the curve.

Over the years, Ecultify's pursuit of excellence hasn't gone unnoticed. Their dedication has been rewarded with multiple Gold Awards - a testament to their innovative ethos and unwavering commitment to their clients.

Vivek Kumar adds: “Ecultify's 5-year milestone signifies our unwavering commitment to pioneering solutions and driving digital transformation. With the launch of Metaevents, we embrace the power of Web 3.0, blazing trails in AR, VR, Metaverse, NFTs, and AI. This represents a significant milestone in our continuous journey to redefine digital experiences and empower brands to thrive in the era of innovation. As we forge ahead, we remain dedicated to fostering growth, pushing boundaries, and creating lasting impact in the dynamic landscape of digital marketing”

In line with their spirit, Ecultify maintains a culture that fosters leadership and innovation. Every team member is encouraged to step into the shoes of a leader and an innovator, enabling the company to continually refresh its creative fountain.

As Ecultify steps into its sixth year, it remains resolute in its mission of pushing boundaries and executing groundbreaking projects. With a new identity set to be unveiled, the company is poised for an even more exciting journey ahead. One where they continue to create unforgettable, pathbreaking marketing experiences for clients across the digital spectrum. As their story unfolds, one thing remains certain: for Ecultify, this is only the beginning.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.