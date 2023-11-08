Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance top boss Sumit Rai on work, productivity, and managing stress in an ROX-driven industry

Our home is more than just a safe haven that keeps us protected from the turbulence we see in the outside world, whether professionally or otherwise. Your living space has a direct impact on your productivity – something that many of us realised in the past few years as we spent more hours in the house.

In a series of videos brought to you in association with 25 South, Prabhadevi brought top leaders from the BFSI industry to speak about the true value of living spaces and how this affects our productivity at work. In a recent video, Sumit Rai, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, spoke about the correlation between living space – whether at home or at the workplace – and productivity, among many other things.

“Work is not a transaction, and you can give your best when you feel a sense of belonging to the workplace and to what the organisation stands for. I truly believe that your home environment is very, very important. It gives you the energy to go and be super-efficient and super energetic at work,” said Rai.

As many of us spend extended hours in our living spaces, Rai spoke about the essential elements that make up a living space and placed sunlight at the top spot. “I personally believe your living space should give you a sense of energy and sunlight contributes greatly to it. As soon as you walk into a home, it should give you energy. Then, how you furnish the home, and what kind of lighting you have, are other factors that contribute to the joy and energy that the house gives you. I think that is very important because that is where you spend time with your family and a good 10-12 hours of the day, every day,” he further said.

Rai said his home gets ample sunlight, taking away the need to turn on any lights. It also has a large terrace where he sits and works in the mornings and evenings. Undeniably, stress has become part of our daily lives today, so a good living space helps him manage that as it gives him a certain sense of energy, peace, and calm.

A seasoned insurance professional with over two decades of experience, Rai has led and mentored several cross-functional teams, enhancing organisational value and growth in varied leadership roles. He spoke about the latest buzzword in the corporate world these days – Return on Experience (ROX) and went into its etymology.

“The whole concept of return on experience is an interesting one. People of my generation have grown up with concepts like return on investment, but this is very different from that. But if I look at what we typically call input and output, return on investment is the output that you get if you invest in an experience. We often define experience in relation to the customer. But an important input into that customer experience is employee experience as the employee is the provider of experience. And in an industry like ours, which is life insurance, our distributors are a very important component of delivery experience,” he explained.

With the advent of e-commerce and players like Amazon and Uber redefining the true meaning of customer experience, Rai feels that ROX will become a lot bigger as it will drive profitability and return on investment in the future as the Indian consumer demands the very best. With the introduction of technology, managing friction and creating a seamless transaction for the customer every time is very important. A lot of it has to do with e-commerce which places a high value on customer experience.

For an industry such as insurance, ROX holds a slightly different meaning. “For us, in insurance, ROX is a very demanding concept. This is especially true for life insurance. I haven’t met anybody who woke up one morning and said I want to buy life insurance. So, insurance is, therefore, an evoked need. Someone needs to set up the processes to understand why you need insurance,” Rai said.

“Experience in the insurance business is essentially about three pillars – processes, training, and technology. These three pillars have been there forever. But how you enable the three pillars to create experiences and marry it to the customer journey is a lot more explicit today than it used to be a few years back. We have been working on the process for a long time, ever since the inception of the company. We have worked a lot on how to improve the experience from a technology standpoint because that is where a lot of the customer expectations are,” he continued.

This 200-year-old industry has struggled to cope with changing customer expectations at different points in time along the way. With every industry leveraging the power of technology, the insurance sector is also shifting the focus on how technology can help improve the interaction between the seller and the buyer to make it easier and smoother. For example, getting a life insurance policy that used to take seven days till a few years ago now takes just 30 minutes. The entire process is completely seamless and digital as top insurance players focus on the ‘Do It Yourself’ experience of the customer and how that can be made simpler.

“Which technology is evolving at a rapid pace. Every six months, I see a new platform coming up which is better than the previous one with more new experiences. All businesses have to learn how to get better at using technology and make it the bedrock of the processes,” he said.

A corporate leader is always at the forefront of taking the entire workforce ahead, which brings with it a great deal of responsibility. Does this stress out Rai? “I think one of the cardinal principles is knowing what is it that I can control and what I don’t control. I can take stress about what I control because I can make a difference to that. I try not to take too much stress about what I can’t control,” said Rai.

Talking about stress at work, he feels that success at work is directly related to stress levels and overall joy. “My fundamental belief in life is that nobody wants to fail. If people can succeed, then they feel happy. So, how you enable people to succeed at their jobs, whether it is through training or other means, is important. If at the end of the day, you feel you did a full day's work you were able to do something today you were able to contribute something today. I don't think anything gives anybody more joy,” he said.

A lot of corporates organise stress-busting activities such as yoga, stress management workshops, etc at the workplace. Rai feels that these have little impact if your targets are not being met. “Other things like yoga, and workshops to manage stress at work are good for stress management only if you are succeeding. I feel we should teach people to do their job well and they will experience joy. And that joy does more to manage stress than anything. I do believe that the core at work is how you create an environment in which people can do the work successfully and get the fulfilment out of the work.,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!