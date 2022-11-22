Edtech Startup Classlogic raises $100K in Seed Funding Round

India, 22nd November 2022: Pune-based Edtech startup Classlogic, the most affordable Online Teaching cum Classroom Management App for Educators and Educational Institutes, has raised seed funding of $100K from Mumbai Based Angel Investors. The latest round of funding will be used to scale technology and increase the presence of the company across India.

Classlogic is an integrated platform for Educators to teach Online, as well as manage Physical, and Hybrid classrooms. It has the combined functionality of Classroom Management Solutions, Learning Management Solutions, ERP, Fee Management, Marketing Tools, etc.

“In the Ed-tech SaaS segment, the startup competes with Teachmint, Classplus, Winuall, etc. Ed-tech players. According to a report, the Indian SaaS industry, which stood at $3.5 Bn in 2020, is projected to grow into a $15 Bn market by 2026. Classlogic is an integrated app that can help users get rid of multiple ed-tech apps or solutions and switch to one integrated app for an institute that provides all essential features”, says Anoop Mishra, co-founder of Classlogic.

He further adds, "Teachers' job is the toughest job till the time they do everything apart from teaching, it could be much easier and inspiring for teachers if they can hand over their non-teaching task to someone else".

Vineith Kaul, a tech guy and co-founder of Classlogic added, "Nowadays, building technology is not a big deal, but building it at low cost and offering it to users at the most optimal cost is the challenge that we have cracked."

Anoop Mishra and Vineith Kaul founded Classlogic in 2021, with their extensive experience in education. Anoop has brought his Teaching, Academic, and Institute Management experience whereas Vineet put his computer expertise to lead the vision of democratizing technology for educators.

Classlogic is a Powerful, Mobile First and End-to-End Solution for Institute Management and LMS but easy to use so anyone even without technical expertise can manage an entire Institute and Classroom using just the Classlogic Mobile App. It has features such as Automatic Attendance & Leaves, timetables, Homework, Assessment, Fees Management, etc. Classlogic has 100+ education institutes as partners in India and the latest round of funding will enable the onboarding of 1000+ institutes in multiple cities in India. India has over 10 schools, and 7 lakh coaching institutes, showing tremendous opportunities for ed-tech solutions.

