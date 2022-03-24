Edtech startup TagHive all set to deploy its AI-powered app 'Class Saathi'

- Over 5 million students across 50,000 public schools of Uttar Pradesh to be benefitted

- Class Saathi would provide remote learning and self-assessment to over 5 million students across the state

-TagHive's Class Saathi raised Series A Funding in December 2021 to expand its impact across additional states in India

Class Saathi, the AI-powered self-learning app from TagHive Inc., will be deployed in all upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh. Class Saathi, conceived by a graduate of IIT Kanpur and Harvard Business School, is a unified platform that connects students, teachers, and administrators to improve student's learning outcomes.

For students, Class Saathi serves as an AI-powered personalized learning app. It has learning materials for Maths and Science, for students in Grades 6-10, aligned to the NCERT curriculum. Class Saathi has a reserve of over 25,000 quizzes designed by IITians. Students can use the app to learn through unlimited mock tests and practice and revise concepts through built-in concept explainers and video tutorials. Consistent use of Class Saathi has proven to benefit students by increasing their learning outcomes.

After a successful pilot test with schools in the Varanasi and Chandauli districts, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, the Founder & CEO of TagHive, a Samsung funded company, spoke about the enthusiasm of the Uttar Pradesh Government to expand the Class Saathi solution further. He said, "With this large-scale expansion, the entire team at TagHive is excited about the number of students we can help improve their learning outcomes. While there are already a number of features on the Class Saathi app that help personalize the learning for each student, we look forward to further adding smart capabilities not only for the students but also for other stakeholders. We are also committed to making Class Saathi as inclusive as possible for all students. The app and its content are now also available in the Hindi language as well."

For teachers, Class Saathi serves as a powerful tool to help them do more in less time. Teachers can send out homework in less than a minute and do not have to spend any time correcting them. Teachers and Administrators can also access the Class Saathi dashboard, which provides them with performance data of each student and each class to help them proactively manage the overall academic performance of their schools.

Class Saathi is designed to integrate into the education ecosystem and enable data-driven strategy without additional infrastructure. It is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020's principles around continuous assessments and understanding student learning levels, thus building transparency and accountability for all stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.