Educart's Most trusted Mathematics Expert for CBSE Class 10 Students is Trending with her Book

Mathematics is a conceptual subject that requires logic to understand the basics. CBSE students often struggle to get that conceptual clarity in traditional classrooms. Why? The traditional offline teaching method is fast-paced and treats everyone’s learning equally. Someone cannot even ask the teacher to pause until they comprehend something they just listened to.

Among all this Mansi Sharma, an independent and self-made Educator is the most loved by students of Class 9 and 10. She runs a free YouTube Channel for Class 9 and Class 10 by the name of Learn with Mansi. Her educational content has grown to be successful in catering to the needs of students to understand difficult topics with ease, leading to her exponential growth. Being a CBSE student, parent or teacher you will be inspired to see how an educator, a wife and a mother has gone beyond old methods to win the hearts of lakhs of students.

Her journey so far:

In a very limited time, she was able to become the most trusted teacher of over 967K CBSE students who have referred to her YouTube videos and have scored extremely well in their exams paving the path for a bright future ahead.

The greatest thing she has done for her students as an expert is launching the One Shot Books in collaboration with Educart for CBSE Class 10 students, where she has provided every possible question that CBSE could ask in as less as Rs299 through her unique book with Educart. The aim is to make every student do well in Board Exams without having to buy expensive ed-tech courses that they cannot afford.

Her only forte is to deliver almost free educational resources and very affordable tools to help her students gain the maximum investing the minimum. Her way of engaging students is worth appreciating and this is the reason her students have performed so well in the recent years.

With 500+ videos on each of her channels and getting a minimum of 1M views on every video, she has shown how learning can be made fun and exciting. She has shown students how to be self-motivated at all times in their lives and never to feel deprived of anything which reflects in her One Shot book which is designed keeping every sort of student in mind.

Students feel emotionally attached to her during their tough times because of the love she has shown in all these years with all her giveaways and strategies which have proven to be fruitful for students in actual practice like the fact that she has given the answers at the end in her Educart One Shot book just so that students can test their understanding Chapter-wise and know their actual performance beforehand.

Mansi continues to make videos daily on difficult topics of Science and Mathematics for Class 9 and 10 for free. She is one of the rare educators who is willing to go the extra mile for free to help students easily clear their doubts through her videos.

Educart (part of Agrawal Group of Publications) is a strong supporter of independent Educators such as Mansi and works actively with her to provide the best quality education and study material to students through their books. You can access Educart resource materials in collaboration with Mansi here, especially the One Shot books.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Agrawal Group of Publication by HT Brand Studio.

