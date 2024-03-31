 Education Veteran Sudha Gupta Advocates for building life skills in students - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Education Veteran Sudha Gupta Advocates for building life skills in students

brand stories
Published on Mar 31, 2024 03:56 PM IST

Ms Sudha Gupta emphasized the importance of equipping students with essential life skills beyond textbook knowledge.

The project aims to revolutionize the educational landscape.
The project aims to revolutionize the educational landscape.
ByHT Brand Studio

Renowned educationist Sudha Gupta, with nearly three decades of experience in the ﬁeld, has advocated for a paradigm shift in how we approach education. In a recent interview, Ms Sudha Gupta reﬂected on her extensive journey, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach to nurturing young minds.

Her observations over the years have brought to light a crucial aspect of student development. While many excel academically, there remains a gap when it comes to navigating real-life challenges. Ms Sudha Gupta emphasized the importance of equipping students with essential life skills beyond textbook knowledge.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Often, we witness bright students falter when faced with life's uncertainties," Ms. Sudha Gupta remarked. "It's imperative that we empower them with decision-making abilities, conﬁdence, and effective communication skills to thrive in the real world." With this vision in mind, she unveiled an innovative initiative titled "THE GURU’S HERE FOR LIFE" at the Presidium. This project aims to revolutionize the educational landscape by integrating life skills development into the curriculum and igniting the inner Guru through self-awareness and self-discovery.

Central to this initiative are the appointed psychologists, life coaches, and experts dedicated to crafting a specialized curriculum focused on holistic life skill-building. Through a series of interactive activities, workshops, and seminars, students will have the opportunity to hone their life skills like never before.

However, Gupta emphasised that the responsibility doesn't solely lie with students. She urged educators and parents to participate in this transformative journey actively. "It's a collective effort," she stressed. “Together, we can empower our children to lead fulﬁlling and successful lives.”

As Chairperson, of Presidium and Mother’s Pride she continues her mission to redeﬁne education, her message resonates deeply with stakeholders, signalling a promising shift towards a more holistic approach to education.

www.motherspridepreschool.com.

www.thepresidiumschool.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On