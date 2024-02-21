EG Payment Hits 1 Million Users: Leading the Charge in Simplifying Bills and Payments

The greatest Fintech startup in India, EG Payment, reached a significant milestone in 2024 when it surpassed one million users, and it is now on track to reach five million downloads by 2025. With over 60% of its customers coming from Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, EG Payment has steadily become the brand associated with rural India thanks to its equal concentration on rural and urban areas.

EG Payment is a Bills and Payment application that provides more than 50 services to its users, including mobile and DTH recharges, bill payments, cylinder bookings, EMIs, buying gift cards, and much more. Mr. Jitendra Yadav founded it in 2020, simplifying the problems of payment by introducing the simplest recharge and payment application in India. Reflecting on this accomplishment, Mr. Jitendra said,

“It's just a start for EG Payment; the goal is to reach every Indian household and become a means of involvement in Digital India.”

EG Payment Hits 1 Million Download Milestone

One million users is a further factor contributing to the success of EG Payment. Because they had focused on features like real-time payments and cashback, it was always in sync with its users' comfort during bills and payments. Where the payments get validated immediately without any wait, and the user earns a portion of the commission on every single transaction.

Within the next five years, there are ambitious plans to enter the hearts of over 5 million people, with the ultimate objective of leaving prints in the hearts of all Indians.

EG Payment Recives BBPS License From NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) licence to EG Payment, a prominent Fintech Startup based in Jaipur. The company has succeeded in achieving this honour to improve client satisfaction and grow its bill-payment business.

EG Payment is now a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India. With this, EG Payment will function as a biller and customer operating unit simultaneously, enabling billers and agent institutions to onboard additional customers and serve more of their clients.

At last, EG Payment has decided to diversify its clientele and offer 100+ services to its users all across India. This breakthrough demonstrates EG Payment's dedication to innovation and compliance and solidifies its position as an industry pioneer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.