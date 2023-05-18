EGO Premium Unisex Salon Launches in Bhutani World One Tower Noida

Faridabad’s most loved Chain of Premium Luxury Salons, EGO makes its way to Bhutani World One Tower Noida - Sector 90. After the enormous love and ovation of their 2 salons in Faridabad, the team decided to extend their foots in Noida as well.

With their new Launch, EGO Premium Unisex Salon makes its way to the region of Noida with their luxe self care and grooming services. This Women- Led chain of luxury salons expands their luxe services without digging a hole in your pocket. They look forward to trailblazing the salon industry with their premium services that prioritize oneself while the brand has always spoken for itself.

Beautiful Interiors of the Ego Salon

EGO - Premium Salon Chain has been a rising star for providing luxurious selfcare services for both men and women at a safe space. The founder, Suhani Shekhar has been the backbone of the brand. She believes EGO in human terms always had a negative impact but the word EGO can also be persuaded as a FULL OF SELF. Where you prioritize yourself over everything. She remembers being conscious about her skin and hair and being extra finicky about the products that were being used in the salons. She Says “ I always wanted to be sure the products I’m allowing myself to use in salons are safe and healthy without thinking twice. So I created a safe space to provide premium services for our clients at an affordable range of prices.”

Suhani Shekhar, Founder of Ego Salon

Self care is very important these days. It helps to boost our confidence and also create a healthy mindset, She adds.

“With EGO - Premium Unisex Salon, My aim was to bring and offer all the grooming services under one roof and to create a salon that doest feels like a salon! We want our customers to feel safe, cozy, comfortable and pampered when they are here. While looking at the love the clients have been showering on us, we look forward to taking EGO worldwide while giving the international market an Indian face for the competition.

Services to Offer -

EGO brings you the wide range of essential grooming services to the most trending high-end skin aesthetics, LED Hydra Facial. They also offer the trendiest nail arts and gorgeous makeup looks for your events and functions to attend.

With the launch at the World One Tower, the passion to service the customers of the neighborhood is at its peak! Their stylist and technicians with exemplary skill sets become the go-to person for all their customers for any grooming tips. For the ones who have been here would be the best bespoke for their top-knotch premium services.

All about the Launch -

Ego Premium Salon, made its way to World One Tower Noida with a big bang! Yashika Bhatia, PR, Founder of Myriad hospitality with her team, Vansh and Yash curated a launch with a huge buzz around the neighborhood. While some of the major influencers who joined the launch event included Ankit Nagpal, Deepika Gwalani, Anushka Saxena and more.

Many popular influencers graced the launch of the Salon recently

Address :

Noida -04, Bhutani World One Tower, TOWER-C, Sector 90, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Faridabad - B-208, near JMD Ground Parking, Greenfield Colony Block B, Sector 43, Faridabad, Haryana

Contact no. - 9667600403

