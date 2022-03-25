Eiffel Vivasa's Luxury Flat is equipped with all amenities

Nowadays everyone not only wants a house built on a solid foundation but also wants his home to be stylish, spacious and comfortable and relaxing. Keeping this in mind, a lot of development has taken place in the Transgomti area of ​​Lucknow in the last few years. Eiffel Vivasa State near Amar Shaheed Path near Ekana International Stadium on Sultanpur Road has been built with luxury amenities. The main objective of the Eiffel Vivasa Estate is to create high-end homes that are full of creativity and innovation. This project is nothing less than a gift to Lucknow. Eiffel Infra Developers has always ensured completion of projects through quality construction in a time bound manner.

Eiffel Infra Developers Private Limited is offering you a comfortable living in about 5.6 acres on Sultanpur Road. The company is designing your dream home at Eiffel Vivasa Estate. Through their project, they are giving you the home and environment where you can live and live the way you want to live. Luxuriously arranged and lofty apartments are designed for those who have big dreams and who believe that happiness should never be compromised. SK Garg, Chairman, Eiffel Vivasa Estate, has years of experience in the real estate sector. Along with this, his daughter Shivani Garg has made every effort to give newness to the houses with her new modern thinking.

Large balcony the most beautiful corner of the flats here

Shivani Garg Basal, Managing Director of Eiffel, said that the room size has been taken care of inside the flats built here. The main attraction of these flats is their beautiful and attractive balconies. It can be said that this is the most beautiful corner of these flats. It is becoming the first choice of every person. There is no doubt that we all want to start the morning on the spacious balcony. Eiffel Vivasa understands these needs of yours. That's why he has designed such a spacious balcony that anyone can fall in love with the designing structure of these flats. The balcony here is quite spacious and comfortable. From where the morning view is very beautiful. Six towers are being built here. The project has a loading factor of 17 per cent while other builders have a loading factor of 24 per cent. Because of this, the size of rooms in two, three and four BHK flats is large.

Vivasa State has been created keeping in mind the urban pioneers who value a mix of excitement and creativity with a mix of well-designed comfort. This property welcomes you in 288 units of well-planned and tastefully constructed apartments ranging from 2 bhk to 4 bhk. They come in a range of sizes and configurations, so you can choose the home best suited to your needs. This estate is very beautifully designed to suit your needs, wants and most importantly, your budget. It gives you the freedom and assurance to live life on your own terms.

The company is trying to give possession to the allottees very soon. There will also be a club, health club, tennis court, swimming pool, gym, badminton court, jogging track, table tennis and other indoor games, besides children's play area for family entertainment. Shivani Garg Basal told that the company will also come up with plans for villas and plots soon.

Vivasa Estate is at the most breathtaking location of the city. There are developed colonies in Vivasa Estate near Gomti Nagar Lucknow. This estate is not only strategically sound but it also brings you closer to everything important. Its connectivity with the rest of the city is excellent. It is built on the main Amar Shaheed Path. This estate brings you closer to the developed future. It is easy to visit the site here. You can visit the site by contacting them. The Eiffel Vivasa team is disciplined. The team has worked with full dedication during the Corona period. The engineering, planning, management, marketing and other teams of Eiffel Vivasa have managed the tasks in a better manner.

Eiffel Vivasa State is located close to all major facilities, colleges, hospitals and shopping malls. While ensuring that your daily life is convenient and hassle free.

The homes at Eiffel Vivasa Estate are thoughtfully designed. This estate has several plans to guarantee never ending happiness. Vivasa Estate opens new doors for every family that dreams of owning a home. It has all the necessary things to entertain like- health club, tennis court, swimming pool, gym, badminton court, jogging track, table tennis, other indoor game equipment, playground etc. It also includes a spacious club house. Apart from your entertainment, fitness and social activities are also taken care of here. Simply put, a home is being offered which is perfect in every aspect and also equipped with every single feature that you could wish for. Here special care is taken for your health, fitness, entertainment etc. Taking home here means nonstop celebration.

• Premium Club for an exciting gaming experience

• Fantastic swimming pool

• State-of-the-art health and fitness facilities

• Well-designed jogging track for a comfortable workout

• Playground for kids

• 24 hour security

• Power Backup

• Open Basement Parking

• Quality Planned Infrastructure

• Four walled gated township

• Vast green area

• Well demarcated residential and recreation areas

• Earthquake resistant structure

• Well-planned drainage system

• Zero Waste Sewer Treatment Plant

• Dual entry and exit

Everyone has an emotional association with buying or building a home. The Eiffel Vivasa Estate has been specially crafted with a unique combination of traditional and contemporary designs. Our aim is not only to build houses, but also to make our heritage valuable. Our aim is to improve the overall environment, for which we are offering our clients high quality homes in a better environment.

Keeping in mind the needs of all classes, two, three and four BHK flats are being built in the apartments of Eiffel Vivasa Estate. All the flats have been classified as Super Area, RERA Carpet Area, Balcony Area and Outer Wall Area. IIFL Infra Developers is one of the fast emerging options in residential projects. This group believes in excellence beyond imagination, which has embraced as its social responsibility to build properties on such, where every family can get a good and convenient housing facility commensurate with their economic potential. Through IIFL Vivasa, we aim to achieve excellence in the field of Real Estate. In Lucknow, it is our aim to provide every comfort and facilities to the common man along with the house at a reasonable cost. Our aim is to set a new paradigm in the real estate sector.

Address : Eiffel Infradevelopers Private Limited

Corporate & Registration Office: 103rd Floor, Eldeco Corporate Chamber-2

Plot No.- T-C 58- V&TC-59- Vibhuti Khand Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010

Phone : 0522-4932204/5, 963941909, 9919246407