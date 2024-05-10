Ekresha - Benaras Ki Dor, New Online Destination for Fashion

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

Ekresha, a leading premium fashion brand, proudly announces the launch of its new website, bringing the timeless elegance of Benaras fabrics & contemporary fashion directly to the doorstep. With Ekresha, one should no longer needs to travel to Benaras to indulge in the luxurious artistry of its textiles now, the beauty of Indian culture and tradition is just a click away.



Ekresha embodies the very essence of Indian culture—a fusion of traditions intertwined with emotions, celebrating the rich heritage of Benaras through exquisite fabrics. The brand’s name itself is a tribute to the captivating city of Benaras, where centuries of craftsmanship have transformed silken threads into fabrics of unparalleled beauty.



‘Ekresha’ derives its meaning from Sanskrit, where ‘ek’ signifies one and ‘resha’ is derived from the word ‘Rasa’, symbolising a silk thread. This blend of tradition and innovation is at the heart of Ekresha, weaving together the cultural heritage of Benaras with a contemporary flair.



Drawing inspiration from Benaras’s vibrant colours, Ekresha’s fabrics reflect the hues of the sacred River Ganga, the mesmerising sunsets, and the earthy landscapes. The collection encompasses a diverse range of silk, cotton, georgette, linen, and more - each piece is a testament to the boundless creativity of Ekresha's master weavers.



It is not just a brand; Ekresha is a culmination of expertise and passion. With seasoned seniors and designers from the wholesale textile setup at its helm, Ekresha combines decades of experience with fresh perspectives. Supported by a dynamic young marketing team, the brand is led by visionary entrepreneur Viraj Shah, whose innovative spirit drives Ekresha toward new heights of success.



Currently, the launch collection has been kept minimal but in the future, from traditional sarees and salwar suits to fusion wear and Western attire, Ekresha’s collection will be versatile and adaptable, seamlessly transcending styles to enhance one's wardrobe with elegance and grace, with a major focus on the changing moods, seasons and trends.



Recently, the brand has also launched its premium collection at the renowned Taj Khazana stores in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. The brand plans to further expand to stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru as well. This strategic partnership brings Ekresha's exquisite Benaras fabrics closer to fashion connoisseurs, with plans for expansion into Mumbai in the near future.



“We are thrilled to bring the magic of Benaras fabrics directly to our customers’ homes through our new online platform,” said Viraj Shah, an entrepreneur at Ekresha. “We aim to preserve Benaras’s cultural legacy while embracing modernity, offering discerning customers around the world access to premium fabrics that tell a story of craftsmanship and tradition.”



Explore Ekresha’s exquisite collection and experience the artistry of Benaras fabrics at www.ekresha.com. For media inquiries, please contact +91-9000800194.