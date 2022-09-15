Elegance Has a New Language With Simpolo Ceramics' Premium Tiles Range

Simpolo is creating high tides in the Indian ceramic industry with its high quality and premium offerings. Founded in 1977, the ceramic brand has touched new heights every year by maintaining its promise to the consumers and providing international standard service.

Simpolo is inspired by the Italian market and is the first Indian ceramics brand to take the initiative in the space to create tiles made with superior technology. It, in fact, has collaborated with Italy's ceramic manufacturer giant, Sacmi, to bring the Continua+ technology to India.

The said technology has proven to be highly sustainable and super advanced. The brand has established itself as one of the classiest ones in the country, and that's what makes it the top choice of consumers looking for premium ceramics. The brand endures gratification for every experience that it offers, and that's what makes it a class apart.

Team Simpolo's no compromise approach when it comes to quality is the reason Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, joined it as a brand ambassador in 2019. His elegant and classy persona fits with Simpolo's vision perfectly, and his association with the brand has taken it to a new scale. Simpolo's TVC with Hrithik focuses on the newly crafted communication line 'Dekhte Reh Jaoge', and it continues to be leveraged on several platforms. Recently the brand also became the associate partner of IPL 14 winner Gujarat Titans.

Simpolo, as a brand, loves to innovate and provide a great experience to its customers, even digitally. The brand has come up with innovative portals on its website, namely, Simpolo Digital Showroom and Simpolo Virtual Space Creator. Customers can use these portals to understand and visualize their chosen tiles in their own virtual spaces, aiding better imagination and clarity.

Simpolo boasts of over 86 galleries all over India. The brand offers stunning tiles for both personal and commercial purposes. Simpolo has a wide range of options that are perfectly suitable for places like restaurants, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, and other public areas. The need for high-quality functional tiles in such commercial spaces is due to the need for them to be both attractive and durable, and Simpolo keeps the requirement in check. The tiles of Simpolo can easily withstand heavy foot traffic while maintaining their stunning look.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.