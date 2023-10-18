Elevate the joy of gifting Galaxy A34 5G with Samsung's #GiftTheAwesome campaign at just 49 a day

The best time of the year is here! As we prepare for all the celebrations, plan our looks, and spruce up our homes, what’s a festival without some exciting gifts?

Each year, we invest a lot of time and energy coming up with that ‘perfect’ gift, trying to figure out what our friends and family would love. India’s favourite smartphone brand, Samsung, has truly caught the nerve of the people through its latest campaign, ‘Gift The Awesome’, which echoes this very same sentiment. You can gift the mighty Galaxy A34 5G at just Rs. 49/- day with discounts up to Rs. 9500 and the Galaxy A54 5G at just Rs. 63/- day with discounts up to Rs. 8500.

Shop Now: Galaxy A34 5G

Shop Now: Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54|A34 5G have already become hugely popular with the younger audiences due to their classy aesthetic in trendy colours. These models have become synonymous with durability due to their IP67 Rating (water and dust resistance) and Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection.

Samsung is known for its camera capabilities, and these phones are no different. Both phones have a triple camera setup, Galaxy A54 5G sports a 50MP main camera with #NoShakeCam and the Galaxy A34 5G has a 48MP main camera with #NoShakeCam, which means they give you blur-free photos and videos due to their enhanced OIS(optical image stabilization) and VDIS(video digital image stabilization).

Also, the epic flagship Nightography feature was introduced for the first time in A series with the Galaxy A54 5G and it ensures that you get vivid and bright shots even in low light.

But wait, there’s more! The Galaxy A54 5G | A34 5G will get 4 Android upgrades and 5-year security updates. They are also fitted with a massive 5000mAh battery so you can get more than 2 days of battery life, on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones truly have it all – from an awesome camera that you can use to take scroll-stopping photos and videos for your social media handles, an awesome battery that can keep you powered through it all, and high-grade durability that keeps your phone protected against those accidental falls and spills as you party away in the festivals!

With the special offers, these popular models become all the more affordable. So, head to your nearest authorized Samsung store or Samsung.com to choose your favourite A series model. After all, Awesome is for everyone!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!